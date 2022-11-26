EAST JORDAN — Daniel Schuler, 51, of East Jordan, who was previously reported missing, has been found, Michigan State Police reported.
On the day before Thanksgiving, state troopers from the Gaylord Post requested help from the public to find Schuler, who they said was last seen on Nov. 4 walking away from his home on Scofield Road near East Jordan.
The 145-pound, 5’5” tall white male, wearing shorts and a sweater, had no money, identification or cell phone, family members told police on the day of his disappearance.
On Friday morning, two days after the original missing persons report was filed, state police issued a statement reporting that Schuler had been found in Tallahassee, Fla.
“He left the area for personal reasons,” Lt. Derrick Carroll said.
Officers did not provide any further details about the case, which has been closed.
