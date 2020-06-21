TRAVERSE CITY — A new Record-Eagle partnership with Indigenizing the News will focus on improving Indigenous news representation in the state.
The partnership allows four Indigenous women to report, consult, and train in the Record-Eagle newsroom for the next six months.
The four journalists will also co-publish their work in Indigenizing the News, a digital news source dedicated to Native news, voices, and contemporary issues.
The Mishigamiing Journalism Project has four goals:
- Put Indigenous reporters in newsrooms in Michigan. Train them, pay them, and create jobs for them.
- Make newsrooms in Michigan safe and inclusive for Indigenous journalists.
- Make coverage of Indigenous issues and tribal affairs in Michigan more thorough, just and meaningful.
- Empower Indigenous people to report in their own communities and beyond.
The inaugural Mishigamiing Journalism Project fellowships are supported by an individual donor and are offered on a rolling basis. They are currently administered by the Lake Superior Community Development Corporation, a Native-owned 501c3.
Fellowship recipient Suzy Cook (Dakotah/Tlingit) said she had an interest in journalism but was put off by the lack of representation and opportunities for Indigenous journalists.
Now, said Cook, she wants to add her voice.
“[I want to be] a voice that’ll speak out against the negative stereotypes, and shine a light on the different cultures and traditions each tribe has along with the similarities we all share,” Cook said. “A voice that will speak to the changes that still need to happen.”
Fellowship recipient Meghanlata Gupta (Ojibwe) is a rising senior at Yale University and the founder of Indigenizing the News. Gupta will consult and receive further training in reporting and editing skills.
“I am thrilled to be a part of this project,” Gupta said. “For so long, the journalism industry has not prioritized our voices. Now, Indigenous journalists have the opportunity to share our stories of contemporary issues and contemporary survivance.”
Record-Eagle’s data journalist Kaye LaFond, who is currently supported by a Report for America grant, helped facilitate this initiative and hopes it sparks a growing movement in newsrooms.
“I’m happy to be at a news institution that is willing to reckon with its past, take accountability, and pledge to do better in the future,” LaFond said. “It is my hope that this project will support many Indigenous reporters as it grows over the next years.”
The Mishigamiing Journalism Project comes of recognizing the media’s failure to cover Indigenous people and communities in Michigan in a robust, nuanced, or properly contextualized way, said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nate Payne.
“The Record-Eagle is proud to be part of this effort to train and empower Indigenous journalists,” said Payne. “We have known for years that there are far too few Native writers, photographers and editors working in the field, and we hope through this project we can play a part in changing the status quo for the better.”
Subscribe to Indigenizing the News to learn more.
This year’s MJP fellows:
Katy Bresette
Aaniin niijaya’aag. Maang indoodem, miskwaabekong indoonjibaa, Katy nindizhinikaaz.
Katy Bresette is a loon clan member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, hailing from the Apostle Islands of northern Wisconsin. She now lives in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She is a trained educator in Ojibwe Language and Culture Education as well as secondary broad-field social studies. She now is seeking a graduate degree in Environmental and Energy Policy at Michigan Technological University.
Sierra Clark
Boozhoo! Aaniin! Sierra nindizhinikaaz, Kitchwikwedongsing nindoojiibaa. Makwa nindoodem.
Sierra Clark is an Odawa and Ojibwe kwe who lives in the the Grand Traverse region (also her ancestral home). She is a recent graduate with honors from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in Freshwater Science and Sustainability, focusing on aquatic econogy and biology. She previously worked on water quality issues in the region as a field scientist and volunteer educator.
Suzy Cook
Boozhoo. Suzy Cook nindizhinikaaz. Tlingit Haida nindoonjibaa. South Dakota ningii-ondaadiz. Gaagaagi nindoodem.
Suzy Cook is part of the Tlingit Haida tribe in Alaska, was born in South Dakota, and raised in northern Michigan. She is close to her Indigenous roots and aspires to increase media coverage of Native American issues, and show that they’re still here and still fighting for what they believe in.
Meghanlata Gupta
Boozhoo! Meghanlata Gupta izhinikaazo. Bahweting onjibaa. Mikinaakwan odoodeman.
Meghanlata Gupta is a rising senior at Yale University and the founder of Indigenizing the News, a digital news source dedicated to Native voices and contemporary issues. As a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, her research and work is deeply rooted in Indigenous journalism, education, and advocacy. She can be reached on twitter @meghangupta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.