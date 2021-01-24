BELLAIRE — Authorities in Antrim County charged a Milton Township man with a pair of felony counts after an incident that reportedly involved multiple guns, including an AR-15 rifle.
Records from 86th District Court show Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 15 arrested Timothy Richard Burdo, 43, after they responded to a house where a woman accused him of threatening to kill her and others there with the AR-15. The woman also told deputies Burdo pressed the barrel of a different long gun into another woman’s back as she fled the house, records showed.
One of the women told an emergency dispatch operator she’d hidden the guns while Burdo was distracted, while the other called for help from her hiding spot in the bathroom, according to the probable cause affidavit on file with the district court.
Burdo was arraigned Tuesday by Magistrate Jessica Allmand on felonious assault and felony firearms possession, the former a 4-year crime and the latter a 2-year count with convictions.
Court-appointed attorney Kelli Claxton of Acme filed notice of appearance to defend Burdo. She could not be reached for comment.
Prosecutor Jim Rossiter also could not be reached for comment about the case.
Sheriff Dan Bean confirmed Burdo remained detained at Antrim County Jail in Bellaire on a $100,000 cash surety bond as of Friday.
Court records show the incident began when a group of people returned to the house after a trip to Traverse City, only to find Burdo intoxicated and the home’s belongings in disarray.
One of the witnesses told the sheriff’s deputies he saw Burdo push one of the women out of the house with a shotgun, but that he then managed to talk him into calming down. The witness and Burdo apparently then fired the AR-15 in the yard before deputies arrived, the probable cause affidavit showed.
Burdo told deputies he had not assaulted or threatened anyone, but confirmed he had fired the AR-15. Deputies measured Burdo’s blood-alcohol level at 0.124 percent when they arrested him, records showed.
Bean said his deputies confiscated the weapons as evidence.
The district court scheduled Burdo for a pretrial conference Jan. 27 and a preliminary hearing Feb. 3.
