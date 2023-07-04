ELK RAPIDS — A Milton Township residence was destroyed in a structure fire Monday, officials said.
No injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters, Milton Township Fire Chief Jeremy Ball said.
“What I can tell you at this point is we did have a residential structure fire in Milton Township last evening,” Ball said Tuesday. “House is a complete loss as well as five parked vehicles were involved.”
Dark smoke could be seen billowing high above Elk Lake, according to photos posted to social media late in the day Monday.
The fire remains under investigation, Ball said.
