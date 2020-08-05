INTERLOCHEN — A memorial service for the Michigan’s longest-serving governor will take place Thursday at Interlochen.

The service for William G. Milliken will take place at Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

The change from the namesake Milliken Auditorium at Northwestern Michigan College to the outdoor venue is for safety reasons, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press statement.

Speakers include current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; policy advisor Bill Rustem; Capt. Arlyn Brower, Michigan State Police; ret., Chuck Stokes of WXYZ-TV, and journalist and friend Jack Lessenberry.

Seating is limited, and attendees are asked to register at www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-service-for-governor-william-g-milliken-tickets-112121909650 to help organizers plan for proper physical distancing.

The public service is free, and those attending are encouraged to be seated early — parking opens at noon — to accommodate speakers. Milliken was born March 26, 1922 and died on Oct. 18, 2019 in Traverse City, where he was born. He served as governor from 1969 to 1983.