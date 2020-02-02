TRAVERSE CITY — The late Gov. William G. Milliken will be honored at a memorial and celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m. June 8 at the Milliken Auditorium at Northwestern Michigan College.
Milliken was Michigan’s longest-serving and perhaps best-loved governor, having held the office for 14 years, from 1969 to 1983. He died Oct. 18 at his Traverse City home. He was 97.
Speakers at the event include Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Bill Rustem, a senior policy advisor in both the Milliken and Snyder administrations; Capt. Arlan Brower, retired from the Michigan State Police; Chuck Stokes of WXYZ-TV; and journalist and longtime friend Jack Lessenberry.
Milliken was known for his championing of the state’s environment, his efforts to work with and help the city of Detroit, and for promoting a culture of civility and bipartisan cooperation.
The governor had previously served in the state senate and as the state’s lieutenant governor. He also ran the former Milliken department stores, and flew 50 combat missions in Europe during World War II.
The service is open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early and be seated to help accommodate Gov. Whitmer’s schedule.
