KINGSLEY — Scott Anderson’s family watches closely, even protectively, as the chrysalises clinging to milkweed that grows along the road in front of their Kingsley home develop into monarch butterflies.
So when Grand Traverse County Road Commission workers mowed down the milkweed during their road maintenance, the Andersons were pretty upset, angry even. Milkweed is the only plant the monarch will eat in its caterpillar phase, after which it forms the chrysalis that attaches to the plant.
“They are an endangered species and here comes the county with the brush hog machines, killing thousands of monarchs,” he said. “They’re killing the habitat and they’re killing the insects that are developing.”
The family rescued one precious chrysalis after its habitat was destroyed; it will remain in their home until it metamorphoses into the regal monarch with its distinctive orange, black and white markings.
Brad Kluczynski, road commission manager, said he knows the chrysalises are out there.
“But we have no way of knowing where they are,” Kluczynski said. “Our drivers are moving at a fast clip and don’t always have time to avoid them.”
People can call the road commission main office number and let them know where milkweed is growing, he said.
“If they call, we’ll get it put on our map and we will avoid mowing there at certain times of the year,” Kluczynski said.
There are already several areas mapped out that do not get mown until after the monarchs have hatched, he said.
Duke Elsner, an entomologist who retired after 30 years with the MSU Extension office in Leelanau County, said there has to be a balance.
“We have to balance the need for clear rights-of-way and human safety and everything else when the road commission is doing their work,” Elsner said. “The key is there has to be a lot of milkweed in other areas. We could tolerate losing crysalises along the roadway if the whole picture is managed properly.”
He said the balance has been tipping the wrong way — away from the monarch — for quite a long time.
Monarch butterflies summer in the northern United States and southern Canada. Split into two groups by the Rocky Mountains, the western population winters along the California coast and the eastern monarchs winter in Mexico, a 2,500-mile trek.
The eastern monarch population that is found in Michigan and other points north has declined by 90 percent in the last several years, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
But Elsner said how much the monarchs have actually declined is a touchy subject because scientists have no idea what population numbers were before the 1990s, Elsner said. There may have been a peak in numbers and they are not really on a decline, but may be getting back to normal levels, he said.
Elsner said the biggest reason for the decline is deforestation in Mexico at the monarchs’ overwintering sites. There also is climate change — the butterfly does not like hot and dry conditions — and the use of pesticides.
In July, the insect was placed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. But Elsner said that, while the designation is nice, it has no power to be enforced in the United States.
Before making its annual migration, the monarch fills up on nectar for the energy to make the trip. Monarch-friendly plants are plentiful and include zinnias, purple coneflowers, the black-eyed Susan, goldenrod and, of course, milkweed.
Common milkweed is aggressive and tends to spread from the garden into a lawn, Elsner said. But butterfly milkweed and swamp milkweed are two tamer, sturdy perennials that can be used in landscaping and won’t spread.
Elsner said safety along America’s roadways is the most important consideration.
“It’s always a challenge when you have one public interest up against another public interest,” he said.
