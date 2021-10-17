TRAVERSE CITY — Imagine savoring the first bite of pie made from this season’s fresh-from-the-farm apples.
As you do so, take a moment to thank not only our Michigan farm owners, but also the thousands of migrant and seasonal workers who make Michigan’s agricultural success possible.
Around 50,000 of these laborers work in Michigan each year. Leelanau and Grand Traverse rank in the top quarter of counties hosting them. Many of these workers have local roots going back at least a century. They and their families are part of the social fabric of our community.
“This area’s migrant community does vital labor not only in the fields, but also in construction, health care, education and other professional areas. They travel here for the work, but they also appreciate that this is a good place to raise children, and a land of great beauty,” said Silvia Cortes.
Cortes is the director of Hispanic Ministry for the Catholic Diocese of Gaylord for which she has worked since 1999. She feels that the relationship between the migrants and the wider community benefits both. Migrants are looking for work, and the community has jobs that need to be filled. When the two cultures meet, both are enriched.
But as in all relationships, this one has its downsides. Prejudice against these perceived “outsiders” goes back decades. George Boursaw grew up on his family’s cherry farm on Old Mission Peninsula in the mid-20th century. Writing about his experiences in his book “Migrant Times and other Musings” (2018), he recalls a young migrant named Louie Lana.
“Louie Lana was a light-skinned teenager with uncharacteristically straight hair. A genuine, nice, rather shy young man. And he was valuable to his people. On the way north as [the] truck was approaching a town, it was ‘Louie, set down.’ It was important he not be seen by the townspeople. Once past town, the truck would stop. Louie would walk back to town and buy food for the people. If it was suspected that he had ‘dark skin and curly black hair,’ they would not have sold to him.,” wrote Boursaw.
Many people see these workers and their families in a positive light. Boursaw recalls his mother saying that the families working on their farm were just trying to get ahead and earn a nest egg. This is as true today as it was then. It is the dream of most Americans.
“Our migrant workers are family oriented. They work hard to provide for their families. They want the best for their children and want them to be successful in school. Our workers are very proud of the work they do in the community. Many of them have been coming for years and are highly respected by growers,” says Deb Neddo, the coordinator of Migrant, English Language Learner and Homeless Student Services for Northwest Education Services.
Some migrant families trace their time in this area as far back as the 1920s, when America’s farmlands were undergoing seismic changes. Until the early 1900s, the majority of farms were small, self-sufficient family enterprises. Crops were planted, nurtured and harvested by family members.
But by the turn of the 20th century, a population shift had begun. Industrial jobs and urban amenities drew millions from the countryside to urban living. In 1900, more than 60 percent of Michigan’s population was rural. By 1930, that had declined to 31.85 percent. In those same years Michigan’s population almost doubled. That population still needed to be fed.
Initially farmers reached out to neighbors or townspeople who lived close by. Then they turned to new immigrants living in nearby cities. Such laborers, who lived close by and commuted each day, were (and still are) called seasonal workers.
But eventually, such workers could not fill the need. The resulting demand drew in migrant workers. Migrants are travelers that come from other parts of Michigan, other states, or even other countries.
In the 1920s this need drew north both Americans from south Texas with Mexican roots, and Mexican nationals. These laborers started traveling a yearly, northern circuit that for many ended in the cherry and apple orchards of northern Michigan.
Demand for migrant workers lessened during the Great Depression of the 1930s, but re-surged during World War II. In 1942 that increased demand led to the creation of the Bracero Program, which ran until 1964. The U.S. and Mexican governments crafted a system allowing Mexicans to legally enter the US, where they worked under federally controlled conditions. Their presence increased Michigan’s reliance on Mexican farm workers. Even after the program ended, many of these laborers continued to work in US agriculture.
During the 1970s, mechanization — such as the invention of the cherry shaker — lessened the demand for farm labor. But as the 20th century drew to a close, other forces stabilized this demand. For example, as the general population became more health conscious, the demand for labor-intensive fruits and vegetables increased. At the same time, research at colleges such as Michigan State University led to the introduction of more crops into Michigan.
Seasonal and migrant workers continue to come to northern Michigan, their presence being as much a surety as apples ripening and grapes needing to be harvested.
