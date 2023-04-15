TRAVERSE CITY — When it comes to government transparency, Michigan ranks dead last among the 50 states.
That’s according to the Center for Public Integrity and Attorney General Dana Nessel, who cited the statistic in her presentation Friday afternoon at the Traverse Area District Library.
Afterward, a standing-room-only crowd questioned Michigan’s top law enforcement officer about the state’s Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act during a town hall meeting sponsored by the Michigan Press Association and Traverse City Record-Eagle.
The event attracted a lineup outside the McGuire Community Room.
Nessel spoke for about 90 minutes and concluded with questions from the audience.
She was blunt about the state’s poor track record on open government issues, particularly with regard to accessibility of information from executive, legislative and judicial branches, which are exempt from FOIA.
“Government is always going to be under the microscope, as it should be,” Nessel said. “We serve the people, who deserve to know what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.
“So, while I’m hopeful that our new legislature will address this … as it stands right now, Michigan is one of only two states in the entire nation where the law completely exempts the governor’s office from the Freedom of Information Act. Not only that, but we are one of only eight states to get a failing grade from the Center for Public Integrity. ...That’s pretty bad.”
For Nessel, her department, along with the Secretary of State’s office and other state agencies, comply with FOIA law to the best of their ability when faced with hundreds of these requests, she said. “This year, my office has processed 284 FOIA requests, that’s 81 per month.”
Even as she praised her department for fielding these FOIA requests, Nessel is fighting the release of key search warrant documents in criminal investigations; records generally made public within months under state law.
She successfully urged a circuit court judge to keep search warrants related to an investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield suppressed and concealed from public inspection.
On Friday, she defended her actions.
She mentioned the Chatfield case as well as the prosecution in Antrim County of suspected domestic terrorists in a kidnapping plot against the governor. In that case, her office kept documents secret even after they had been introduced as evidence in open court.
She pointed to the fact that these proceedings against domestic terrorists are occurring in different courts around the state.
“We don’t know what the judge is going to rule as admissible,” Nessel said, expressing concern that “evidence spread all over the media” could compromise a defendant’s right to a fair trial.
She characterized her actions in withholding what is considered public information “as postponing the release out of consideration of everyone’s due process rights.”
“Give me a break,” she said. “We just want to get this right.”
As for improving openness in the legislature, Nessel called state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, who was in the audience, to the podium. She serves the 103rd district, which covers Leelanau County, Almira and Platte Townships in Benzie County, and the northern half of Grand Traverse County.
Coffia said she is currently working on a committee in which the application of the Freedom of Information Act to the governor’s office and legislative branch is one of their top priorities.
“It’s very important we think through the implementation and costs,” she noted. “…But it is unacceptable that Michigan is one of the few states that does not subject its legislative branches to FOIA.”
“There’s no question we can do better than we’re doing now,” Nessel agreed.
