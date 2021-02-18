TRAVERSE CITY — A tiny, invasive species found several years ago in a few local rivers will be the focus of a free, monthly webinar series hosted by nonprofit Michigan Trout Unlimited.
A collection of environmental experts are scheduled to dissect the effects of and plans to address the New Zealand mud snail, a teeny-tiny mollusk that may ultimately have great big impacts on the Great Lakes’ connected river ecosystems. The snails are known to rapidly reproduce to dense levels and ultimately dominate over other macro-invertebrates and insects in the food chain, experts say.
Researchers seek answers about effects on the local ecosystems.
New Zealand mud snails were first found in North America in 1987 out West, and eventually in Lake Michigan in 2012; inland aquatic specialists in recent years identified the creatures in Lower Michigan’s AuSable, Boardman, Manistee, Pere Marquette and Pine rivers.
“It’s one of the most globally widespread invasive species occurring all over the world,” said Jeremy Geist, Trout Unlimited’s Great Lakes stream restoration manager. “It’s often found in coldwater trout streams.”
Michigan Trout Unlimited’s webinar series will begin Feb. 24 and include monthly sessions through June.
Steve Largent, Boardman River program coordinator for Grand Traverse Conservation District, said he intends to participate in each session. His goal is to learn all he can about the invasive species, he said.
“They are in the Boardman and they’re a problem. How much of a problem we really don’t know,” Largent said.
The first speaker in the series will be Samantha Tank, aquatic invasive species specialist for the Great Lakes Commission. She currently leads the invasive phragmites collaborative for that organization, and said her prior research on New Zealand mud snails was part of her master’s degree work.
Tank said her research was focused on learning the dynamics of the snails’s invasion of Michigan’s coldwater streams. The affected rivers are often used by anglers, she said.
Part of her research involved a survey of fishers to tabulate what they generally know about the invasive snail and what they are willing to do about it, she said, “looking at the connection between awareness and action.”
Tank said she also developed a detection technique for New Zealand mudsnails that works 95 percent or more of the time.
She said it also easily can be taught to citizen scientists further expanding opportunities for data gathering.
“I’ll be giving some tips about that,” Tank said.
Lucas Nathan, fisheries biologist and aquatic invasive species program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, is scheduled to speak as part of the series in April.
He plans to share an overview of the state’s strategies with webinar participants.
“With New Zealand mud snails we don’t have a silver bullet in terms of eradication,” he said.
The most likely way the invasive snails — which can live for lengthy durations outside of water — made way into the inland river systems is through anglers who had the creatures attached to their boats, waders or other gear and unknowingly spread them, Nathan said.
“Preventing the spread is such a big component,” he said.
Techniques to kill the snails on gear include the use of chemicals, cleaning with hot water or allowing gear to completely dry in sunlight, Nathan said.
Other scheduled speakers in the webinar series include experts from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Earth Science Laboratories, Inc., plus one more yet to be determined.
Registration for the webinar series can be made by sending email to info@nzmscollaborative.org.
The series was planned in partnership with the Great Lakes New Zealand Mud Snail Collaborative, about which more can be learned by visiting www.nzmscollaborative.org online.
