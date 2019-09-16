TRAVERSE CITY — Bryant Carman has been climbing trees for two years, but he made it higher than ever Saturday afternoon.
“I think (I was) 40- or 50- or 12 foot high,” Bryant said.
Secured in a harness, helmeted and under the watchful eye of professional tree climbers, 6-year-old Carman made it about 15 feet up an oak tree.
“I keeped going up on top and when I landed on the branch standing, it just feels like I was a tree worker — so much like I was a tree worker,” Carman said excitedly. “In the middle of it, I was like almost to the branch and I touched the branch. It was so cool!”
Carman wasn’t the only one climbing last weekend.
Forty-one climbers — 38 men and three women — came from across the state to compete Friday and Saturday in the 25th annual Michigan Tree Climbing Championship.
It’s normal to think about climbing trees as a child might — grabbing the bark and pulling oneself up — but there’s a proper way to climb, Bo Burke said. Burke is chairperson of the MTCC.
“Whether you’re working in the tree, removing limbs with chainsaws or you’re just having fun walking on branches, sitting on it, we all use the same method — we use a rope and a harness in the tree,” Burke said. “It’s becoming more and more of an organized recreational hobby, and even a sport.”
The MTCC took place at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. All competitors were members of the Arboriculture Society of Michigan, a chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.
Participants tested their skills in aerial rescue, work climb, ascent, belayed speed climb and throwline, while vying for a spot in the final Masters’ Challenge and a chance to represent ASM in the 2020 International Tree Climbing Championship.
Following the first five events, Joshua Burr, Kevin Bingham, Matthew Prince and Cody Campbell topped the men’s division and advanced to the final Masters’ Challenge. They were joined by Katharine Chornyak from the women’s division.
The Masters’ Challenge tree — a massive oak — had four stations spread throughout its canopy. Finalists had 30 minutes to set their climbing lines, ascend, make it to the four stations, complete a task at each, descend and remove all lines from the tree.
Prince, of Whitmore Lake, ultimately claimed victory, finishing in just over 20 minutes. He was the only competitor to complete all tasks.
“Just about everything that could have went right, did for me,” Prince said.
Prince said he had a general idea for how to tackle each station, but it hinged on setting his lines and, because that went smoothly, he didn’t have to change plans “on the fly.”
“I was surprisingly fast,” he said. “When I finally got down to the ground, I almost second guessed myself — ‘Did I miss a station?’”
This is Prince’s fifth year in the MTCC and his third Masters’ Challenge — he came in second the first two times.
Prince said he plans to practice for the ITCC in much the same manner he prepared for the MTCC — going to seminars to learn new techniques, practice the systems and use repetition to “get everything dialed in.”
The ITCC, hosted by the ISA, is scheduled for Aug. 7-9, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.