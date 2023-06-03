LANSING — A Long Lake Township couple will get their day in front of the state’s highest court, after Michigan’s Supreme Court agreed to consider whether officials violated their rights by flying a drone over their property without a warrant.
“Like every American, I have a right to be secure on my property without being watched by a government drone,” Todd Maxon said. “I’m thrilled the court will be hearing our arguments so that we can vindicate that right for everyone.”
Todd and Heather Maxon seek to appeal a lower court’s 2-1 ruling made last year, stating constitutional protections against evidence obtained from an unlawful search only applies to criminal — not civil — investigations.
In 2006, Todd Maxon’s hobby of repairing used vehicles, some for personal use and some to sell, and selling related scrap metal to recyclers, attracted the attention of officials, who said the activity violated the township’s zoning ordinance.
The Maxons property is zoned residential, township officials cited the Maxon’s with violations, the couple disputed these in court, and at one point township officials used drone photos as evidence for the citations.
In September 2022, the Michigan Court of Appeals in a split decision sided with the township, stating even if the drone flights violated the Maxon’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches, the government could still use the evidence in court.
That’s because, the COA said, there is an “exclusionary rule” and Fourth Amendment protections don’t apply to civil disputes.
At issue in the Maxon’s case is whether a government entity can legally use drones — without a warrant — to investigate regulatory compliance by residents.
Attorneys for Long Lake Township acknowledge in court filings that township officials did hire a drone pilot to conduct three flyovers of the Maxon property — two flights in 2017 and one flight in 2018.
The township’s court filings state, that because these flights were in public airspace, complied with Federal Aviation Administration rules and took photos similar to those on free internet sites such as Google Earth, the effort did not violate anyone’s civil rights.
“The Township is not advocating for any hypothetical governmental entity that may want to use a drone to peer through the windows of a home,” William Henn, a Grand Rapids attorney who is among those representing the township, said in previous court filings.
Henn argued in court documents that drones are a legally permissible tool for all sorts of government functions, and not the harbinger of any “dystopian concerns” put forth by the Maxons.
“Dystopia” is a literary term for an imagined world where, according to Merriam-Webster, people are dehumanized by an all-controlling government.
Traverse City attorney Todd Millar, who also represents Long Lake Township, did not return a call seeking comment. But Millar previously said township officials did not seek an administrative warrant for the flyovers because they did not think they needed to do so.
But attorneys with the Institute for Justice, an Arlington, Virginia-based public interest law firm representing the Maxons, argue the Fourth Amendment applies to all government officials.
“If the lower court’s decision stands, the government would have unfettered discretion to spy on whomever it wishes,” an Institute spokesperson, Andrew Wimmer, said in a press release. “Such judicial slicing and dicing would eviscerate Michiganders’ rights by giving governments a free pass to blatantly violate the Fourth Amendment when looking for zoning code infractions.”
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in May it would hear oral arguments in the case and asked the parties to file supplemental briefs addressing the two core issues the case raises: whether drone use in “zoning and nuisance enforcement” violates the Fourth Amendment; and whether the exclusionary rule applies.
Oral arguments, which are expected to be heard in-person in Lansing and livestreamed on the court’s website, have yet to be scheduled.
Pleadings, the COA’s opinion and dissenting opinion, and amicus briefs filed in support of the Maxons by the Institute for Justice, and in support of the township by the Michigan Municipal League and the Michigan Association of Townships, are all publicly available on the Michigan Courts website.
