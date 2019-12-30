TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan's top court ruled petition language to recall state Rep. Larry Inman may be perfectly within the law, after all.
The Michigan Supreme Court on Monday reversed a decision by the state Court of Appeals that upheld the disqualification of the recall petitions. It could breathe renewed life into the effort to recall the Williamsburg Republican who recently faced federal criminal trial.
Michael Naughton, an attorney for the committee to recall Inman, had argued the state Court of Appeals was wrong when judges ruled 2-1 to uphold the state Bureau of Elections’ decision to toss the recall petitions.
The bureau previously found that a word in the approved reasons for the recall was missing from the petitions, prompting them to toss all 13,870 signatures the campaign submitted.
Additionally, a Board of Canvassers’ preliminary review previously found enough questionable signatures to potentially leave the campaign 94 signatures short of the 12,201 it needs.
That left Chris Cooke, Inman’s attorney, to question the point of pursing the appeal in a prior interview.
