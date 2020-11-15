MANISTEE — Three teens were injured and one died at the hospital after a rollover crash in Manistee.
The four teen boys were in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on River Road, about one mile east of U.S. 31, on Friday when they lost control of the SUV around 9:50 p.m.
It rolled several times, according to a Michigan State Police statement.
One teen had to be extricated, and all four initially went to Munson Hospital in Manistee, then transferred to Spectrum Grand Rapids or Munson Traverse City because of the extent of their injuries.
One boy died at the hospital, the statement read.
Alcohol and speed may have factored into the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, the statement read.
MSP Cadillac Post, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Manistee Township Fire, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Police Department, Onekama Township Fire, Manistee City Fire/EMS, and North Flight EMS responded on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.