KINGSLEY — After three months in the wind, a missing 4-year-old has been returned to his mother.
The boy, Azariah Petrick, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was found via a tip to Michigan State Police, according to Seventh District Spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll.
He was recovered by troopers without incident at 11:30 p.m. Monday, alongside his father Mark Petrick, accused of parental kidnapping.
The elder Petrick was arrested that night.
“With things like this, foremost is always the safety of the child,” Carroll said. “It all worked out very well.”
It ends an agonizing wait by Azariah’s mother, Abigail Petrick.
“It’s a huge relief,” said Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana. “We’ve been kinda living this with the mom since (Azariah went missing on) July 22. The anxiety that this put her through … I’m sure she’s just glad to have Azariah back with her.”
She last saw her son while loading him into his father’s car for a visit on July 17, Smetana said. She promised the boy she’d see him again Wednesday — when his father was supposed to bring him back, according to Smetana.
But ex-husband Mark never showed, and after several failed attempts to reach him, Abigail reported her son missing.
Mark’s only communications post-disappearing came as a phone call to Abigail, in which Smetana said Mark threatened Abigail with “not seeing (Azariah) again.”
Abigail did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
For the next three months, Pleasant Prairie police would hunt for the boy, often issuing calls for community members to keep their eyes out and tracking potential hiding spots.
Northern Michigan made that list, according to Smetana — Mark had several acquaintances in the area, and investigators knew it.
Detectives would visit Michigan’s northern reaches and spread flyers, pictures and awareness of the father and son in weeks leading up to Monday’s discovery, Smetana said.
And their hunch proved correct.
A local man spotted a photograph of Azariah on Facebook and made the connection, according to Carroll. The tipster directed state troopers to Pearl Street in Kingsley, according to an MSP release. He said the Petricks were living in an RV in a repair shop’s parking lot.
Upon an initial confrontation, Mark refused to cooperate and gave troopers a fake name, Carroll said.
Azariah, however, told officers his.
Azariah appeared in good health, Carroll said, and he doesn’t suspect any additional foul play. The RV was clean and well-stocked with groceries, he added.
“He was being taken care of, it appeared,” Carroll said. “There wasn’t any suspicion of anything wrong with him — just a normal, four-year-old child.”
Smetana expected as much — he didn’t feel Azariah was in danger of being harmed by his father.
“I don’t think it was so much about concern of him harming the child as (much as) it was, standing by the threat of the mom not seeing him again,” Smetana said, noting Abigail and Mark hadn’t had any previous custody issues or late returns.
Investigators don’t suspect anyone else was involved or knowingly aided the pair, he added.
Pleasant Prairie Police were aided in the investigation by the U.S. Marshals and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to a police department release.
Mark Petrick now awaits extradition to Wisconsin, where he’s wanted on a warrant of interference with child custody. For now, he remains lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail on a $20,000 bond, Smetana said.
See the stories of other missing children and learn how to help at www.missingkids.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.