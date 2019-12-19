TRAVERSE CITY — A 40-year-old man remains in critical condition after he shot himself in the head when deputies attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant, according to Michigan State Police officials.
Grand Traverse County sheriff’s detectives arrived at the Village of Bay Ridge Senior Community apartments with a felony arrest warrant for embezzlement shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, is a Williamsburg resident and an employee at Bay Ridge, according to MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll. The embezzlement accusations do not involve Bay Ridge, Grand Traverse sheriff’s Captain Randy Fewless said.
The man was holding a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the detectives as they approached him in a third-floor hallway of the senior living complex, according to reports.
Detectives took cover and ordered the man to drop the weapon. He ignored the order, ran away from the detectives and then downstairs toward his truck in a parking lot below, reports state.
Carroll said detectives ordered the man to drop his weapon again and then heard a single gunshot.
Carroll said MSP detectives interviewed witnesses who backed up the sheriff’s detectives statement, saying they heard officers yelling at the man to drop his weapon followed by a gunshot. MSP detectives checked the officers’ weapons and determined their weapons had not been fired and accounted for all of their ammunition, Carroll said.
The man was still alive as of 3 p.m. Thursday, but he suffered life-threatening injuries and was under guard in the intensive care unit at Munson Medical Center, Carroll said.
Officials from the Grand Traverse County sheriff’s department referred further questions regarding the incident to the MSP.
