TRAVERSE CITY — An Interlochen man died in a crash after suffering a possible heart attack on U.S. 31 early Monday, Michigan State Police said.
The call came after 8 a.m., state police from the Seventh District said, and involved two cars on U.S. 31 and M-37, at an intersection known as Chum’s Corner.
A preliminary investigation showed that one driver, a 48-year-old Interlochen man, had suffered from a potential medical emergency at the wheel, which caused him to cross the center lane and clip another vehicle, the report said.
Initial findings indicate that he may have been experiencing a cardiac arrest at the time of the crash, police said. He was subsequently transported to Munson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
State police did did not say if there were any other injuries related to this crash, citing the ongoing investigation.
