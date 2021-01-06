Editor's Note: As events in Washington D.C. unfolded, we gathered reactions from a number of our representative leaders and local residents:
"There is no precedent for this. What's surprising and unprecedented is there are thousands of people forcing their way into the Senate in the name of patriotism and the Constitution. That's shocking." — Matthew Spooner, University of Michigan assistant professor of history
“This is fascism. It’s here, it never died after World War II and now it’s in full blossom.” — Dave Petrove, longtime political activist
"Today's attacks on the Capitol are dangerous, unacceptable and an attack on our democracy — and must stop." — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, Democrat
"What is unfolding today in our nation’s capital is truly appalling. Violence, vandalism, and insurrection have no place in this great country of ours. We are a nation of laws, not mobs." — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat
“As an American, I’m disgusted with the way things are going down. Not even being a black American, just being an American. As I see this happen, these people storming the Capitol, is just open proof. What I'll say next is just to show the reality of our America: Shut your eyes for a moment and imagine you are Black. Imagine you are Middle Eastern. Imagine you are any person of color, what the outcome would be right now. I don’t even know if someone of color would have made it to the Capitol lawn. This is a complete assault to our democracy and what these people claim to be fighting for. They’ve been saying to worry about Black Lives Matter, to worry about Antifa. Now we can see, right on our TV's, who we should have been worried about all along.” — Marshall Collins, E3 member
"While we come from different backgrounds and political parties, Governor Whitmer and I share a deep love for our country. We must always remember that we are Americans first, and we are not one another’s enemy. That’s why I join with Governor Whitmer in calling on people of goodwill across America to pray for peace, calm, and healing.” — Rick Snyder, former Republican Michigan governor
“What we’re seeing is white supremacy. Imagine if people who are BiPOC were doing this, we would be shot. That fact that this is happening is horrible, I can say we all vehemently oppose these actions and we’re watching this in horror, but the irony is not lost on us. These are terrorists, pure and simple. It is an absolute attack on our democracy. Even in our indigenous relationship with the United States, we didn’t engage in this kind of behavior. We were never trying to put people in danger. This is, in my opinion, is a byproduct of the current administration and their attitudes toward the election and democracy. We’ve long said that when BIPOC people engage in violent behavior, they are called terrorists. But when white people do it, they don’t get called a terrorist. Government and law enforcement has been very permissive with people engaged in these behaviors and this is the result. As much as I rally against the system, I’m in tears. This is horrible.” — Holly T. Bird, attorney, tribal judge and member of the human rights group E3
“We are seeing the system how it was designed and set up. Watching these terrorists storm the capitol and nothing happen, is like watching George Floyd get pinned down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and then watching Kyle Rittenhouse walk away from shooting innocent people and go back home!” — Tya Harrison, E3
"We are horrified by the actions of the insurrectionists in our nation’s Capitol. Trump’s supporters became insurrectionists when they violently broke into our Capitol. This was completely predictable. It is what happens when leaders lie to their people. Discrediting sources of facts by calling the legitimate news “the enemy of the people” and labeling important facts as Fake News harms our society. The current president has bullied his way through the last four years to inflict his will. And those in Washington who have enabled him are just as responsible. We must reject Trump’s lies and we must reunite our country. Thank heavens our legislators are safe, but we hope the people who rejected the facts of this election which includes our own US Representative Jack Bergman regret their foolish and self-serving actions. Our Democracy is as precious as the truth. We must all whole-heartedly support it." — Linda Pepper, on behalf of the progressive political activist groups, Indivisible Traverse City, Indivisible Grand Traverse and Leelanau Indivisible
State Sen. Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington, was one of 11 Michigan senators signing a letter, sent to Congress and Vice President Mike Pence, seeking an investigation into allegations of election irregularities.
"I want everyone to understand that I am so appalled by the circumstance taking place in our Capitol today. America does not resolve our political disagreements through violence. Every person breaking the law, including police, should be arrested and prosecuted to fullest extent of the law. From what I understand from my staff in Lansing, the demonstration there has been very organized, very polite, very peaceful. The way that a protest should take place. My signature on the letter didn’t spur people to violence. That is totally against my character. It was a statement that was made to make sure we are investigating and doing our jobs, but certainly violence is never called for." — State Sen. Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.