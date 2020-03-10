ELK RAPIDS — The new coronavirus appears to have made its way to Michigan.
State health officials are on high alert, especially now with two presumed positive COVID-19 cases announced late Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Both cases are in downstate communities, one in Oakland County and the other in Wayne County.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not yet confirmed the state laboratory's results, but Whitmer said she declared a state of emergency to better maximize efforts to limit the spread of the illness.
The Oakland County case involves a middle-aged woman who recently traveled internationally, while the Wayne County patient is a middle-aged man who traveled domestically, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.
Michigan residents must prepare for more people to fall ill from this virus, she said.
"It is very likely that we will see more cases and that there will be community spread," Khaldun said.
Whitmer echoed the importance of public awareness of COVID-19, as well as proper hygiene cited by medical professionals as the best preventive tactic.
"It’s crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family, and co-workers," the governor said during the Tuesday night press conference.
Even though the novel virus hasn't yet appeared up north, that doesn't mean there aren't local ramifications.
Elk Rapids Schools canceled a high school student choir and band trip to New York this week after that state declared a state of emergency following a COVID-19 outbreak there that infected 173 people statewide, of which 36 were within the state's namesake metropolis.
"In all honesty, it was not a difficult decision," said Tom Enslen, district superintendent. "The safety of students is our top priority."
He said that's even considering the non-refundable nature of the planned school trip, though he said officials are trying to negotiate with vendors for at least a partial refund. It's also not expected that the trip will be rescheduled, he said.
"Nobody's got the crystal ball on this and how it's going to play out," Enslen said.
Meanwhile, state health officials reported 39 Michigan residents have so far been tested for the virus, 24 more have tests pending and 124 people remain under observation by local health departments.
In total, 471 Michigan residents have been monitored in that way, which includes referrals from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention airport quarantine stations, self-referrals, close contacts of those awaiting test results and health care provider referrals entered by local health departments.
Kristina Wieghmink, of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, confirmed that her county has seven COVID-19 tests pending and among those patients, one is a student at Hope College in Holland who has been quarantined.
Hope College President Matthew Scogin said the student was being tested "out of an abundance of caution" after reporting flu-like symptoms and potential exposure at an off-campus event. The college did not cancel classes, but is making plans in case that becomes necessary, he said.
Instead, Scogin encouraged students not to panic and instead asked them to pray for the student awaiting COVID-19 test results.
"We prepare, we plan and we pray," he said in a video released Tuesday on YouTube.
Michigan is the last Midwest state to confirm any COVID-19 cases, following Ohio during the recent weekend.
According to the CDC, Illinois has 19 reported cases, Iowa has 13 and Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri and Indiana each have between one and five cases. The Ohio Department of Health reports that state has three confirmed cases.
Nationwide there have been more than 800 cases reported and 25 deaths from the novel virus, the CDC reports.
In Michigan, health officials continue to closely monitor the situation both here and across the country, said Lynn Sutfin, state Department of Health and Human Services public information officer.
State health officials are in constant contact with local health departments and medical facilities, which she said are encouraged to develop plans for if or when a patient with the virus turns up in their communities.
"Everybody is getting ready for this to happen," Sutfin said. "We are working very hard to get prepared in our state."
Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare’s chief medical officer, previously told the Record-Eagle the medical organization has long had an emergency plan in place for a pandemic. Officials have even conducted mock patient arrival scenarios recently at all Munson-affiliated hospitals, she said.
Hospital workers practiced their responses to a patient — someone pretending to have COVID-19 novel coronavirus — showing up at a registration desk complaining of illness with a recent travel history. Workers practiced the required masking and relocation of the patient into a specially ventilated room to minimize exposure risks, the doctor said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
