TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan may finally get rain early next week, which would be welcome news for upcoming Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.
Forecasts show an increased chance of precipitation beginning Sunday and lasting through Tuesday, according to Matt Gillen of the National Weather Service.
“And not just northwestern Michigan,” he said. “All of northern Michigan.”
Much of the state remains at very high or extreme risk for fire, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The state is not issuing open burn permits in much of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
“We are experiencing a drought across the majority of the northern Lower Peninsula,” Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the DNR told Bridge Michigan.
The U.S. Forest Service is bringing in extra staff from nearby states because of the fire conditions, he confirmed.
Earlier this month, a small fire on private property in Crawford County near Grayling resulted in some 3,000 acres of scorched land.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather warning in Michigan, and many municipalities issued burn bans until further notice while some are considering extending them.
Lansing has a burn ban that is set to expire on June 30, but the fire department is considering extending it through July 4 if conditions worsen.
If the burn permit is extended, all fireworks will be prohibited.
“The houses are so close together (that) it would not take much to start several house fires with the fireworks in the condition we are in right now,” said Mark Burger, Lansing fire marshal.
Michigan law prohibits municipalities from banning fireworks from June 29 through July 4. Residents can use fireworks on private property but lighting them on public property including sidewalks, streets, at schools and churches is illegal. Violators can be fined up to $500.
According to previous reporting, last year’s conditions were similarly dry, with late-breaking thunderstorms allaying concerns.
Additionally, some communities faced supply issues in 2022 caused by an intercontinental shipping snarl.
Traverse City’s Fourth of July fireworks are July 4 over West Grand Traverse Bay, starting at 10:30 p.m. National Cherry Festival finale fireworks are scheduled for July 8, at the same time and place.
The Traverse City Boom Boom Club is a nonprofit that funds the shows through community donations and sponsors.
