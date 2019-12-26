TRAVERSE CITY — In the space of one week, Michael’s Place got the news that it was the recipient of two grants totaling $63,300.
The nonprofit grief support center was awarded $50,000 from Rotary Charities of Traverse City.
The money will be used to support its Grief Training for Schools and Workplaces initiative in which trained grief counselors offer support when someone has died.
“When there’s a grief situation in a school or a workplace community that has a tremendous ripple effect,” said Connie Winpzinger, development director. “It can affect a large number of people.”
Michael’s Place uses a multi-layered approach that educates people in that situation to take care of themselves and to take care of each other.
It also identifies those who may need some extra counseling sessions or follow-up support, Winpzinger said.
Another $13,300 grant was received from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Youth Endowment fund, with grantees chosen through the fund’s Youth Advisory Council.
“It is beautiful to witness firsthand our area youth from the regional Youth Advisory Councils support their grieving peers through their donation to Michael’s Place,” said Mindy Buell, executive director and CEO.
The grant is specific to children and teens and will be used for grief support groups and for special events like those offered through the Robin’s Nest monthly program for families experiencing grief.
The program offers fun activities like pizza parties, ice skating, downhill skiing and golf, Winpzinger said.
“What these events are about is an opportunity for families to come together and do something fun, learn a new skill,” she said. “It gives these kids really wonderful opportunities to create new memories, but it’s also a group of friends who get it. It’s a very cool program.”
Michael’s Place offers various support groups for both children and adults dealing with death.
Last year grief support services were provided at no cost for 1,431 people in the community.
For more information about Michael’s Place services, call 231-947-6453 or visit www.MyMichaelsPlace.net.
