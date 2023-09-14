TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Film Festival co-founder Michael Moore announced a new series at the State Theatre.
Called "TCFF Tuesdays," the series will showcase 12 films between Oct. 2 and Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., according to Moore's statement.
Films will include three documentaries, three foreign films, and American indie movies made in 2022-2023, not screened before a "mass American audience," Moore said. The first is eco-thriller, "How to blow up a pipeline," and ticket prices are $10 to $6 (students) or season passes for $59 to $48 (students).
Film Fest, a nonprofit started in 2005 that owns Traverse city's State and Bijou by the Bay theaters, ceased its summer film festival in 2023, citing a refocused effort on keeping the theaters open after a pandemic-era pall cast on theater-going.
In 2022, after a two-year absence, a smaller-scale Film Fest screened 50 on six screens, and sold about 15,000 presale tickets.
In his statement Thursday, Moore likened the multiple theaters and screenings experience to being "a hamster on a wheel" and extolled the advantages of a weekly event.
"We used the shutdown time to rethink, regroup, pay off all debts, and create a new way to have a festival where no one would be turned away or forced to watch dozens of movies with no sleep, little food, and zero parking," he said.
Film Fest is currently planning three seasons of TCFF Tuesdays, including fall, winter and summer.
