TRAVERSE CITY — A funding request to make Grand Traverse County’s interdiction team full time drew a contingent of law enforcement to the last of three county budget study sessions.
“The problem we’re seeing is not the mom and pop stuff that’s made in the backyard, but the high volume stuff that’s coming out of Mexico,” Lt. Kip Belcher, Michigan State Police task force section commander, told county commissioners Wednesday. “What the team works on is information. Without that we cannot develop these cases.”
The team is a sergeant and three officers trained to target drug activity, crime and traffic problems.
Implemented in 2016, working part-time and drawing staff from road patrol, the team has seized 787 grams of crystal meth, 98 grams of heroin, 121 grams of crack cocaine, 84 grams of cocaine and 435 grams of THC, according to data provided by the sheriff’s department.
“I’ve been doing this for about 30 years and the key to community policing is to get your personnel so they’re not chasing the radio all the time,” said Police Chief Jeff O’Brien. “In order to do that they need to be able to focus on their area and apply problem solving techniques.”
Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley said despite the county’s growth in population, the commission has not funded additional officers for the department since 2004.
To make the interdiction team full time would require hiring an additional sergeant and a deputy at a cost of $169,792. The sheriff said vehicles and equipment for the new hires would come out of the department’s budget and that O’Brien had agreed to add a city officer to the team.
During the first public comment, Dave Petrove of Interlochen spoke against additional law enforcement funding, saying an increase in population did not necessarily mean an increase in crime, and police needed to get up to speed with marijuana legalization.
“You can take that aged assumption and push it right out the window,” Belcher said, regarding the suggestion that the interdiction team was still investigating marijuana use.
“Large amounts of chemical drugs are coming into Grand Traverse County via the mail. I’m here to let every member of this panel know that if there was not a problem in this area there would not be two DEA agents assigned here.”
In Nov. 2018, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Detroit Field office announced it was opening an office within the Traverse Narcotics Team to identify and dismantle drug trafficking operations.
During the second public comment, Undersheriff Mike Shea identified himself as a resident of Peninsula Township, and spoke in support of funding two additional officers.
“There seems to be a common theme that if you want to generate a new FTE (full time employee) you should have to show the way to pay for it,” he said. “Public safety is not, by design, a revenue generating organization. Me as a taxpayer, I would discourage you from encouraging that type of behavior.”
“My second point is, it was mentioned, when do you have enough law enforcement officers? When you dial 911 and the officer that responds does so in a timely fashion. God forbid you have to do that, because the seconds will seem like hours.”
Seventh District Commander Michael Caldwell, of the Michigan State Police, Capt. Chris Clark and Capt. Randy Fewless of the sheriff’s department also spoke in support (Fewless requested funding for a computer forensics detective), as did Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg and Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlin.
The prosecutor is requesting funding for an additional attorney, citing an increase in the complexity of cases her office prosecutes, additional staffing time needed for arrangements following changes in the Michigan Indigent Defense Council funding, the activity of specialty courts and the necessity of using digital evidence.
“When I started here in 1998, I’d get a picture and I’d get a cassette tape with the 911 call on it,” Moeggenberg said. “Now it’s not uncommon that we receive two police reports. One from the original agency and one from the computer crimes unit.”
“There’s not a way to go into a cell phone and say I want this piece of information. You have to make a mirror image of everything. You can have 3,000 pages from one cell phone. Or you get these kids in their early 20s and you can have up to 10,000. My office has to read through all that.”
Salary and benefits for an additional level I attorney would be $69,235, Moeggenberg said.
Commissioners asked the speakers questions about current staffing levels, scheduling and overtime.
Because the meeting was a study session, commissioners could not make motions or decisions and County Administrator Nate Alger asked for direction.
“This is not an unusual budget process,” Alger said, about having department heads like Bensley and Moeggenberg publicly request additional staff. “They’re all very valid concerns. I have no problem going back and looking at the budget. But it is unlikely to change my initial opinion.”
Alger did not include the positions in the 2020 recommended draft budget he submitted to commissioners Oct. 9. He and commissioners agreed that county staff would be willing to meet with the sheriff and the prosecutor to discuss the matters further.
The next regular meeting of the commission is Nov. 6, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.