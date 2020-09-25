TRAVERSE CITY — Breaking up with MERS would be unprecedented and difficult — but not impossible — to do.
Having Grand Traverse County’s employee pension fund administered by an entity other than the state’s Municipal Employees Retirement System, would also be expensive, time-consuming and fraught with unknowns.
It could net some advantages though, said two experts invited to present to county commissioners Wednesday.
Local control over the fund could mean quicker and more responsive answers to questions, more say over investment strategy, and financial reports that are clearer, more frequent and easier to understand.
“I don’t think there are any plans that have left MERS since this policy has been adopted by MERS so you would be one of the first groups to leave MERS under this policy,” said Frank Judd, an attorney with a Detroit-area firm who specializes in governmental retiree pension and health plans.
MERS changed their termination policy in March 2018, Judd said, making it more difficult for counties to do what commissioners are considering — taking the business of managing a $50 million in assets and another $50 million in unpaid liability, elsewhere.
Judd said an unnamed county in southwest Michigan has recently decided to terminate their agreement with MERS, and is in the midst of the process but has not completed what he said could take at least 12 to 18 months.
In June, county commissioners passed a formal resolution to study a termination and Judd and consultant former actuary, Ira Summer, explained the county’s options at a special meeting Wednesday.
Judd initially said the pension fund had to be at least 60 percent funded before the county could exit — 2019 figures show they are about 54 percent funded — though Commissioner Gordie La Pointe disputed that requirement.
“If true, in my mind, that’s a non-starter,” La Pointe said, referencing the millions more the county would have to contribute in order to reach the 60 percent threshold.
Later in the presentation, Judd reviewed the termination policy again and agreed La Pointe was correct — no minimum funding percentage was required, unless a county was under the control of an emergency manager, which Grand Traverse County is not.
There are, however, other measures which the county would have to fulfill before an exit.
Procedure calls for MERS and pension plan retirees to be notified an exit is under consideration; the issue had to be on a public meeting agenda and pass by a two-thirds vote; the resolution must contain specific wording developed by MERS; and a successor plan must already be established.
“You have to have retirement plan documents, you have to have a board of trustees established who will be the new fiduciary officials under that plan, the plan has to be qualified under both state and federal law,” Judd said.
Summer is a former actuary who now consults with GovInvest, a software vendor. He compared MERS with 49 other large public pension funds. An exit from MERS by the county would not necessarily mean higher returns, Summer said.
“The first thing that I noted when I looked at these other funds was, there was not much difference between MERS and the returns of these (other) 49 funds,” Summer said. “The decisions being made by prudent experts ... the returns that you see tend to be relatively similar. I would not say that MERS is great, but I would say that MERS is good.”
Summer explained with the Dec. 31, 2015 valuation report, MERS changed the method its actuaries use to compute assumed rates of return and to even out volatility in the stock market from year to year.
This “smoothing” process was then applied to the county’s pension debt return.
“Actuaries came up with methodologies to smooth that out, to smooth out the fluctuations,” Judd said. “The method they’re using right now takes the difference between what they actually earned and their assumed rate and instead of crediting it to you all at once, they basically take a chunk of it and give you 20 percent of it each year for five years.”
A commitment to making additional payments on the pension debt is likely to pay down the debt more quickly than some amortizations show, Judd said. However, an exit would incur administrative costs and likely a lower return, at least in the short term.
County Administrator Nate Alger praised the GovInvest software the county purchased for $25,000 earlier this year to run financial reports in real time and get predictions based on different, hypothetical, factors.
“We do believe and based on what Ira has shown us, that MERS is at least in the ballpark with their rate of return,” Alger said. “With increased payments to MERS I do think we’re going to be paid off in advance.”
Complicating a potential exit, MERS may be mentioned in the collective bargaining agreements with as many as 13 employee groups, Alger said. Should negotiations be re-opened, the leadership of those groups may expect wage or other concessions from the county to sign off on replacing MERS with another entity, even though their pensions are guaranteed.
Commissioners took no further action on the MERS pension fund agreement, though did ask several questions throughout the presentations and expressed appreciation for the information.
“We’ve had more real information here than we’ve gotten from MERS in the 20 years I’ve sat here,” Commissioner Addision “Sonny” Wheelock said. Wheelock, who is retiring at the end of his term, is the longest serving member on the commission and a frequent critic of MERS.
“For lack of a better term, this problem goes away in about 10 years,” Wheelock said. “This is a temporary problem. We just have to figure out a way to get through the next 10 years.”
Amortization schedules show with agreed-on payments of about $5 million, the pension debt would paid off by 2034. The county has been making additional payments, however, which is expected to shorten that time frame.
