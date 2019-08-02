TRAVERSE CITY — Two men landed in jail Wednesday evening after investigators said a neighbor spotted them crawling through a nearby home’s window.
The call rang in around 9 p.m., according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark, drawing deputies to the Blair Township trailer home off Luanne Lane.
They discovered and tried to speak with the pair, who, Clark said, quickly “covered their faces and crawled away” to hide inside the trailer.
After several unsuccessful attempts to draw them out, investigators established a perimeter with help from Michigan State Police troopers. They also took to a PA system and “attempted to give them verbal communication,” Clark said, with mixed success.
The men did, after some prodding, volunteer their names from the other side of the door.
A search revealed each carried misdemeanor warrants — a 27-year-old local man was wanted for retail fraud, and his 32-year-old partner had warrants for driving with a restricted license, a registration violation and failing to report an accident, according to Clark.
Investigators made efforts to track down a homeowner as fellow officers continued beseeching the men via PA. They had little luck getting anyone on the phone from the scene, though the resident — a former girlfriend to the 32-year-old — eventually got in touch with investigators.
The 32-year-old local man listed the Luanne Lane trailer as a former address, Clark said, but no longer lived there. The ex-girlfriend later told investigators he wasn’t trespassing. At the scene, however, evidence gathered led responders to believe he was not welcome in the trailer.
Investigators called in a warrant to enter the home near the end of the 2.5-hour incident, and after an approval breached the trailer’s door.
Both men gave themselves up without fight, and were arrested on their outstanding warrants. The case could yield further charges as well.
Clark said a report sent to the prosecutor’s office recommended they be charged with obstructing police.
“We identified ourselves, announced ourselves — they knew we were there,” Clark said.
Grand Traverse County Animal Control officers helped tame a “friendly” dog in the home, Clark added, and Blair Township firefighters and EMS personnel also rendered assistance throughout the evening ordeal.
He said investigators aren’t sure what the men planned to do in the home, and that there weren’t signs anything had been rummaged through or disturbed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.