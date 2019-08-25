I was born at James Decker Munson Hospital in 1945 and grew up on the grounds of the Traverse City State Hospital, formerly the Northern Michigan Asylum.
My father was a psychiatrist and my family grew up with many other doctors’ kids near the corner of 11th and Elmwood Streets.
The state hospital looked much different then than it does today, with a large, fenced cow pasture with at least 20 cows, a cornfield, and a railroad track that crossed Division and ran along a swamp to the state hospital power plant.
The power house, as we called it, stands today as it did then except for all the broken windows and the area behind, which is now a parking lot but used to be a large coal heap.
The power house was the heartbeat of the hospital. It had a train-like whistle that blew at noon and signaled a fire alarm by a series of short blasts.
People may not realize that the state hospital was almost totally self-supporting in those days. The power house supplied all electricity and hot water heat for all the hospital buildings. Several large gardens grew food for the various halls and “cottages” of the hospital.
The barns area housed hay storage, cows and bulls. There was a dairy as well. The hospital had its own laundry, machine/mechanical shop, carpentry shop, a canteen for patients to buy candy, tobacco and toiletries. There was a butcher shop, landscaping crews run by patients, and a landfill on a hill behind the buildings.The hospital even had its own fire truck on premises.
At one point, I understand, there were almost 4,000 patients — unfortunately, because in those days alcoholism and addictions and depression were reasons for commitment.
I recall the hiss from the power house smokestack 24/7. The electric lines and hot water pipes were all in underground tunnels. The harshest winters didn’t affect the continuity of utility service.
I lived first in the house at the corner of 11th and Elmwood, which had four apartments, then we moved to the next house east, 911 11th, which was a duplex. A cement tunnel ran between these two structures, lighted and fairly wide and tall.
I was always very interested in the hospital tunnels. Other than the one described above, they were narrow and only tall enough to mostly crawl. They were hot and sandy-floored, with the walls being the same white brick as the buildings.
I crawled around several of these tunnels with a flashlight, eager to see where they went. I inevitably wound up coming up against a solid or screen door, locked from the outside. I never knew just where I had really headed or what building I had come to. I recall how sweaty and dusty the explorations were — in reality, they were quite forgettable.
Traverse City in those days had three movie theaters downtown: the State, Michigan, and the Tra-Bay. Conaway’s bowling alley was just off Front Street. There was a skating rink called Moonlight Gardens beneath the Michigan Theatre. There was a drive-in theater in Acme (where I worked one summer) which had live pony rides before the show started. I can tell you those ponies hated their job. There was an ice-skating rink near Thirlby Field and another on Front Street where the fire station now stands near Little Bohemia.
We had a large coal pile called Burke’s Coal Dock right on the bay behind Clinch Park. There was a very detailed miniature city (Traverse in replica) at the park, along with a zoo and a miniature railroad with a steam-engine train that carried visitors around the park. There was an osteopathic hospital in building where the Elks Lodge now stands.
At the same time, many landmarks have stayed the same, like “Little Bo,” Votruba Leather Goods, J&S Hamburg, the Traverse City Record-Eagle newspaper, West Side Beverage, Maxbauer meat market (on Union St.), Walters & Hemming, State Theatre, Don’s Drive-In, Max’s Service and WTCM radio station.
I could go on but hopefully these memories are enough to paint a decent picture and trigger memories in other long-time residents. The changes and progress in Traverse City are exciting and I make no judgments as to whether they are for the best or otherwise. Change is inevitable and some of the biggest changes have been to the state hospital — so different now but still so much the same in appearance.
Growing up where I did and in this city, where I now spend every summer, makes me feel extremely lucky, and I can’t think of a better place for a childhood.
Thanks, Traverse.
