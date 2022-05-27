Memorial Day services
COPEMISH — American Legion Post 531 hosts a flag raising at 7:45 a.m. May 30. The post leads traditional commemoration services at area cemeteries throughout the holiday.
Memorial Day schedule:
- 8:15 a.m. Nessen City Cemetery on Nessen Road
- 8:30 a.m. Nessen City Catholic Cemetery on Lindy Road
- 8:45 a.m. Grant Township Cemetery in Buckley
- 9 a.m. Cornell Cemetery in Buckley
- 9:30 a.m. Minar Cemetery in Mesick
- 9:45 a.m. Marilla Township Cemetery on Erwin Road
- 11 a.m. Springdale Township Cemetery
- 11:30 a.m. Pleasonton Township Cemetery
- noon, Thompsonville Cemetery
- 12:30 p.m. Cleon Township Cemetery on Faylor Road
- 1 p.m. Cleon Township Cemetery on Rice Road
Veterans for Peace event
TRAVERSE CITY — The local chapter of Veterans for Peace hosts an event from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30 at the Open Space.
Taps is played at noon, followed by a reading of the names of Michigan war casualties. The event aims to honor Michigan casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan, civilian casualties of war and veterans who commit suicide.
Village commemoration
NORWOOD — The Village of Norwood invites everyone to its annual Memorial Day Commemoration at 8:45 a.m. May 30 at Norwood Lakeside Cemetery.
The American Legion Post 488, the Jansen-Richardson Post, of Ellsworth and members of the Kooyer family will conduct the ceremony. The event includes a message, gun salute, wreath laying and more to honor veterans.
Afterward, the Norwood Area Historical Society hosts an open house at the Historic Schoolhouse on Fourth Street.
Taps performed
NORTHPORT — The Northport Community Band plans to perform "Rolling Taps" beginning at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Northport sign on M22. Members of the brass and wind sections will play Taps throughout the village. The musical tribute moves north, with the final player at the cannon in Leelanau Township Cemetery (Northport Cemetery). A formal Memorial Day service begins at 10:30 a.m. with guest speakers and a flag raising.
Everyone is invited to listen from their porch, bikes or cars. Spectators are asked to observe and listen quietly and from a distance.
Memorial Day Picnic
TRAVERSE CITY — Elks Lodge members and their guests are invited to the Memorial Day Picnic from noon to 3 p.m. May 30 at the lodge, 625 Bay St.
The picnic includes hot dogs or brats, chips, potato salad, baked beans and dessert for $10 per person.
American Legion services
FRANKFORT — The American Legion Frankfort Post 221 hosts Memorial Day Services to honor departed veterans.
The May 30 schedule:
- Noon at Blaine Township Cemetery
- 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Benzonia
- 2 p.m. at Mineral Springs Park in Frankfort
- 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Frankfort
Remembrance parade
ALDEN — A Memorial Day parade begins at 1 p.m. May 30. Afterward, a service to honor fallen soldiers occurs at the veteran's memorial and another ceremony takes place at the cemetery for veterans.
