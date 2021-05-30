Memorial Day services

COPEMISH — American Legion Post 531 hosts a flag raising at 8 a.m. May 31. The post leads traditional commemoration services at area cemeteries throughout the holiday. 

Memorial Day schedule: 

  • 8:15 a.m. Nessen City Cemetery on Nessen Road
  • 8:30 a.m. Nessen City Catholic Cemetery on Lindy Road
  • 8:45 a.m. Grant Township Cemetery in Buckley 
  • 9 a.m. Cornell Cemetery in Buckley 
  • 9:30 a.m. Minar Cemetery in Mesick
  • 9:45 a.m. Marilla Township Cemetery on Erwin Road
  • 11 a.m. Springdale Township Cemetery 
  • 11:30 a.m. Pleasonton Township Cemetery
  • noon, Thompsonville Cemetery 
  • 12:30 p.m. Cleon Township Cemetery on Faylor Road
  • 1 p.m. Cleon Township Cemetery on Rice Road

Village ceremony

NORWOOD — The Village of Norwood invites all to its 75th Memorial Day tradition at 8:45 a.m. at Norwood Lakeside Cemetery. The American Legion Post 488 from Ellsworth and members of the Kooyer family conduct the ceremony, which includes a gun salute, flags, wreath laying and taps. Afterward, the Norwood Area Historical Society hosts an open house at the Historic Schoolhouse on Fourth Street.

Taps performed

NORTHPORT — The Northport Community Band and Northport Public Schools Wildcat Band perform "Rolling Taps" beginning at 11 a.m. at the Northport sign on M-22. Wind and brass students move north, with the final player at the cannon in Northport Cemetery. Small ensembles of Northport Community Band members perform short sets of patriotic music. Everyone is invited to listen from their porch, bikes or cars.

