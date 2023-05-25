A number of Memorial Day events to honor those who have died in service to the United States will happen around the region this week and weekend:
Township service
TRAVERSE CITY — Long Lake Township hosts its annual Memorial Service to honor veterans at noon May 26 at Haywood Park.
American Legion events
KALKASKA — American Legion Post 480 participates in several holiday weekend events.
Prayer, a rifle volley and Taps start at 12:30 p.m. May 28 at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery on M-72.
May 29 activities include flag raising, rifle volley and Taps at 10 a.m. at Senior Haven, 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial in downtown Kalkaska and noon at Evergreen Cemetery at the Veterans Memorial. The noon service also features the reading of names, bell tolling and wreath laying. Afterward, a ceremony occurs at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorial Day ceremonies
COPEMISH — American Legion Post 531 hosts a flag raising at 7:45 a.m. May 29. The post leads traditional commemoration services at area cemeteries throughout the holiday.
Memorial Day schedule:
- 8:15 a.m. Nessen City Cemetery on Nessen Road
- 8:30 a.m. Nessen City Catholic Cemetery on Lindy Road
- 8:45 a.m. Grant Township Cemetery in Buckley
- 9 a.m. Cornell Cemetery in Buckley
- 9:30 a.m. Minar Cemetery in Mesick
- 9:45 a.m. Marilla Township Cemetery on Erwin Road
- 11 a.m. Springdale Township Cemetery
- 11:30 a.m. Pleasonton Township Cemetery
- noon, Thompsonville Cemetery
- 12:30 p.m. Cleon Township Cemetery on Faylor Road
- 1 p.m. Cleon Township Cemetery on Rice Road
Village remembrance
NORWOOD — The Village of Norwood invites everyone to its annual Memorial Day Commemoration at 8:45 a.m. May 29 at Norwood Lakeside Cemetery.
The American Legion Post 488, the Jansen-Richardson Post, of Ellsworth and members of the Kooyer family will conduct the ceremony. The event includes a message, gun salute, wreath laying and more to honor veterans.
Afterward, the Norwood Area Historical Society hosts an open house at the Historic Schoolhouse on Fourth Street.
Local event
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 hosts its Memorial Day event to honor fallen soldiers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at the Open Space. Taps is played at noon.
