TRAVERSE CITY — Store renovations planned for Meijer’s location off U.S. 31 South and Silver Lake Road include stormwater handling upgrades.
That’s according to drawings Garfield Township planning commissioners will review Wednesday as they consider a minor amendment to Meijer’s planned unit development.
Township Planner John Sych said the store predates the 1997 PUD. Along with changes like a remodeled interior, bike path, rebuilt building entryways and a reconfigured pharmacy drive-through, Meijer plans to repave the east parking lot and add groundwater infiltration systems.
Those plans must comply with Garfield’s stormwater ordinance, and the township’s engineer is reviewing them to ensure they do, Sych said.
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay is also involved, and in 2020 the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded the organization $747,721 for projects that included stormwater systems in the parking lot, according to an EGLE release.
The aim is to reduce runoff going into Kids Creek, which runs through the property, Sych said.
Planning commissioners could approve the amended site plan, and could add conditions like requiring a traffic study investigating a second left-turn lane at a driveway onto U.S. 31 South that currently has one, Sych said — the northernmost of three on the highway.
Commissioners could also consider an application to tear down one building a short distance away and replace it with a three-space building that would include two restaurants, one with a drive-through. It’s at 3566 N. U.S. 31 South, and was once part of a car dealership that since moved.
Documents show Garfield Retail Management plans a building with 6,330 square feet of space split across three spaces. Renderings show one of the restaurants could be Chipotle. Planners will review the site plan Wednesday and could approve it that night.
Planners could also set a July 13 public hearing for a request to rezone some unused agricultural property near Hammond and Garfield roads to R-3 residential.
Outlook Development made the request and plans to build 80 affordable apartments on land adjacent to where Bay Area Transportation Authority and Traverse City Housing Commission plan their joint project that will include housing and a new headquarters for BATA, documents show.
