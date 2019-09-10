TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer and Aldi are the latest in a series of retail chains asking that customers not open carry firearms in their stores.
Meijer asked at 5 p.m. Monday, via tweet, that its customers not open carry firearms in its 242 stores, including those in Traverse City and Acme.
The tweet stated: "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe."
Grocery chain Aldi followed suit with a tweet 90 minutes later: "At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel."
Aldi has more than 1,900 locations, including those in Traverse City, Cadillac, Gaylord and Petoskey.
Several national chains recently asked customers to not openly carrying firearms in their stores.
Many of the requests followed a series of mass shootings across the U.S., including one Aug. 3 at a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people. Wal-Mart on Sept. 3 asked that customers not open carry in its stores, and announced it would phase out sales of handgun ammunition, which it sells at about half its 4,750 stores.
Kroger, which operates about 2,800 stores, requested on Sept. 4 that its customers not openly carry firearms. CVS and Walgreens also have asked that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in their stores. Starbucks in 2013 asked its customers to not to open carry in its locations.
Costco's membership policy specifically prohibits firearms in its stores except when carried by authorized law enforcement officers.
