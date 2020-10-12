BEULAH — Candidates for township and county offices are invited to present at a meet and greet event Oct. 18.
Benzie County candidates are being invited to prepare a 5-minute introduction, which should include who they are, what office they are running for and their stance on local issues.
The event is being organized by a group of neighbors in Benzie County organized by Dorene Strang. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed, Strang said.
The event is being held at St. Ambrose Cellars, 841 S. Pioneer Road from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information call 231-882-3483.
