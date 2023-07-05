TRAVERSE CITY — After weeks of training, the Traverse City Police Department is welcoming its newest canine colleague: Kilo.
Kilo is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois with a titanium tooth. His handler is Officer Ben Snyder.
The police dog vendor that the department has used is originally from Mexico, Snyder said, and breeds police dogs there. That’s where Kilo was born.
At handler school, Snyder said he was matched with Kilo from that breeder.
Starting on May 1, the two spent more than four weeks together, training five days a week in Clare County before returning home to Traverse City, Snyder said.
Police dog — or K-9 — training included tracking, handler protection and narcotics, he said. Each day, their schedule consisted of three to four hours working on tracking techniques, followed by handler protection work before ending the day focusing on narcotics detection.
“Eventually, as we progressed, we got taught different ways to be essentially dog trainers ourselves,” Snyder said. “We’re not going to have trainers there next to us when we’re on the streets, so we were taught different ways to incorporate the training that we learned with our dogs and utilize that in our careers.”
Kilo replaces the former TCPD K-9 Drago as the department’s narcotics dog, joining fellow TCPD K-9 Eno, who specializes in explosives detection.
Snyder said he first joined the department in May 2018 as an officer, but he always had a specific ambition.
“I’ve always been a dog person,” he said. “Developing as a police officer, I kind of got to realize that being a K-9 handler was a career goal of mine.”
Given Kilo’s specialization as a narcotics dog, Snyder said, most of their time patrolling the community is spent looking for illegal substances.
“We’re trying to make Traverse City a safe place for not only the citizens, but our visitors that we have a bountiful amount of — especially this time of year,” he said. “So that’s something I really try to focus on in my law enforcement efforts, which really goes hand-in-hand with Kilo being a narcotics K-9.”
Since graduating from training at Northern Michigan K-9, Kilo has already had some success on the road.
Snyder confirmed that, a few weeks ago, his new road patrol partner found narcotics while on duty. During a traffic stop, Kilo discovered illicit narcotics in the vehicle. The substances tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
More recently, he said, Kilo has been working at his first National Cherry Festival downtown near Clinch Park.
“It was good, he’s still getting used to all the crowds and all the people,” Snyder said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of stimulus going on and the jets and whatnot, but he’s good. He’s doing well.”
Looking ahead, Snyder said he’s most excited about working with Kilo to help keep Traverse City safe.
And “to make sure that we all go home to our families at nighttime,” he said.
