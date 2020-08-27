TRAVERSE CITY — Any business that isn’t growing is dying, or so the popular saying goes.
That’s true in the plant-grow-harvest sense for the marijuana industry, and medical cannabis retailer Green Pharm’s building in Traverse City will grow in another sense altogether.
The retailer’s Traverse City location on Parsons Road — its second in the state, with a Kalkaska store opening soon — is set to grow by two stories, said Daniel Till, Green Pharm head of business development. Work could start soon on adding two stories of long-term apartments atop its storefront at the corner of Avenue B, for a total of five units.
Another building on the same lot could be right behind, Till said. The business plans to build a four-story building, with the first floor to house a wellness center. Services will focus on alternative healing methods like electromagnetic pulse and acoustic sound wave therapies, plus stem cell and exosome therapies.
The idea is to provide affordable access to regenerative therapy tech, especially those focused on relieving chronic pain, Till said.
“There’s a lot of cool stuff out there that I can’t wait to have in the center, that I can’t wait for everyone to have access to,” he said.
The top three floors of this planned second building would be apartments, Till said. Sizes would range from one-bedrooms to a planned large unit on the top floor. He couldn’t say what the target rent range will be without further research into area rates.
Other planned amenities include a dog park and bike wash, plus a connection to the nearby Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail, Till said.
These plans are aimed at giving the business a boost in the competitive scoring process the city recently adopted for awarding its four recreational marijuana retail licenses, Till agreed. But they’re not conditioned on getting one.
“We’re going to construct the building and move forward whether or not we receive the recreational license,” he said. “To us, it makes sense either way.”
They also could draw some traffic to an under-traveled spot of Traverse City, Till said.
A site plan for the property drawn several years back includes a third building, but Till said he has to see how current plans and the economy play out before discussing it.
Traverse City Zoning Administrator said he hasn’t seen plans for additional stories atop the current retail building yet. Those would require land use, building and other permits.
Plans for the four-story wellness center are under review by the city fire marshal and Weston expected to get revised drawings from the project’s architect soon, he said.
The land is zoned so that Green Pharm’s plans are allowed by right, Weston said. The number of estimated vehicle trips to and from the property in a day — called trip ends — is far below the city’s cutoff to require a planning commission review.
The site’s 28 parking spots are one above city requirements, and the different uses provide some flexibility, Weston said — apartment tenants are expected to need the spots when the business customers are gone for the day, for example.
Previously planned as a medical marijuana collective, the project sat unfinished for some time before being sold to the current owner, Weston said.
