TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is ready to cut a check for a new Traverse City Senior Center.
Meanwhile, final engineering and design work should be done in time for a June or July bidding process, City Engineer Tim Lodge said. That should set up the start of construction by early September – provided the financing can be sorted.
“The hope is that we can figure out all the financial hurdles or blessings, I guess, depending on how the bids come in, at that time and we would look to try to have construction commence just after Labor Day,” he said.
On Monday, city commissioners will consider an agreement securing a $7-million chunk of the funding for a project that could top $10 million. The MEDC is offering the money, as long as the city agrees to terms, including record-keeping and submitting receipts. Then, once the agreement is executed, the department could put up half of the money.
It’s a grant state lawmakers agreed to, with a push from various elected officials, including then-state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, as previously reported.
Building a new home for the city-owned, Grand Traverse County-run senior center has been the subject of a 20-year-plus debate. The current structure, which is showing its age, is considerably smaller than the replacement being planned.
The building systems are showing their age, too.
On Friday, the senior center had a sign on the door noting it would be closed. Michelle Krumm, Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network manager, said the boiler is broken and too old to fix. So the building will be closed until either the weather gets warmer, or another heat system can be rigged up.
Advocacy group Friends of the Senior Center wants to help close whatever funding gap might remain for a new building, but group President Jim Carruthers said it’s hard to fundraise without a final cost.
Carruthers, the former city mayor, also got questions from people wondering what’s next, especially after the city commission abruptly fired city Manager Marty Colburn on April 3. That has left him wondering who’s in charge, although Lodge said the project has been moving ahead in his department and hasn’t been impacted by Colburn’s exit.
“Marty had it set up and prepared it quite well before his departure,” Lodge said.
Project architect and Environment Architects Principal Ray Kendra echoed this, noting that the staff most heavily involved with the project are “taking care of things.”
“There’s a nice committee of people from the city and county working together to cross the T’s and dot the I’s,” he said.
Kendra agreed the drawings are moving ahead on time to meet the goal of starting construction by fall.
City commissioners previously agreed to put up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to help close the gap, as previously reported.
The city’s request of up to $2 million of the county’s share of the federal funds didn’t make a county subcommittee’s list of recommendations, and county leaders have asked city officials to rein in the project’s budget.
Meanwhile, the city continues to seek out other grants, including possibly tapping Inflation Reduction Act money to make the building’s heating, cooling and hot water all-electric.
