TRAVERSE CITY — A South Bend, Indiana-based developer's first project in Traverse City is set to get a boost from the state.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation recently agreed to lend up to $2.9 million through its Michigan Community Revitalization Program to the $25.3-million project, according to an MEDC release. The funding will help Great Lakes Capital build a four-story building with 91 apartments, first-floor commercial space and parking below street level.
Jeff Smoke, managing partner for Great Lakes Capital, said construction on the building should start mid-July and wrap in the last quarter of 2022.
It's set for vacant land off West Front Street, between 4Front Credit Union's new administrative center and the Boardman River, and north of Riverview Terrace, as previously reported.
Thirteen of the building's 91 apartments will be limited to people making 80 percent of Area Median Income, MEDC documents show — $47,600 for a one-person household, according to Michigan State Housing Development Authority figures.
Those rent caps are one reason up to $750,000 of the loan will be forgiven when construction's complete, as is the need for a special concrete foundation and cleaning up contamination there — $243,700 of a brownfield work plan remains, documents show.
Traverse City Housing Commission, which owns Riverview Terrace, will screen applicants for those 13 apartments, commission Executive Director Tony Lentych said. He and Great Lakes Capital will work out the final details, but it's something the housing commission offered to do a few years ago.
Those income restrictions will last for five years, then the units could become market-rate rentals, Smoke said.
Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy agreed five years for an affordability requirement isn't very long, but said the apartments in general will be year-round and would still offer smaller options not tailored to the high-end market.
Rents for the remaining 78 units should range from $2.06 to $2.09 per square foot, MEDC documents show.
A mix of rent price points is desirable, too, Derenzy said.
"There should always be a mix of income levels within an apartment complex or housing complex, it's healthy and brings diversity of what we're trying to be in the downtown, so essentially this is a good fit for our downtown," she said. "But does it hit everything? No, because one project cannot hit everything that we need in the downtown."
Working with developers to meet city goals requires a more project-by-project approach, and bringing more modestly priced rentals with a longer-lasting cap on rent to the downtown likely will require a public-private partnership, Derenzy said.
Previous plans by the DDA for a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone that would've given a sizable tax break in exchange for keeping rents at 309 W. Front Street below market rate for 10 years are off, although are still a possibility elsewhere in the future, Derenzy said.
The MEDC also pointed to $3.5 million from the city, much of it Downtown Development Authority contributions for a number of related and nearby projects, Derenzy said. Those projects include chipping in part of the West Front Street Bridge replacement cost — the latest proposed budget calls for putting up $220,000 in tax increment finance funds — streetscape and sidewalk projects near both the 4Front and pending builds, and 3,000 feet of new riverwalk, plus an access point — she didn't provide exact figures Thursday.
The MEDC's loan comes a few months after the MEDC opted to give Pine Street Development One, the company that owns both 4Front Credit Union's new building and the vacant parcel, a chance to claim $3,091,456 in tax credits for the credit union project. The company originally hoped to claim part of that credit for both developments, but that opportunity for the future project closed on March 14, as previously reported.
