TRAVERSE CITY — Traffic on part of U.S. 31 in Traverse City will be restricted to two lanes as the Michigan Department of Transportation widens the road.
Construction crews on Tuesday started work between Griffin and Tenth streets to add left-turn lanes to three intersections of Division Street, as the highway is named in the city, according to an MDOT release. Northbound drivers will get a left-turn lane at Eleventh Street, and same goes for southbound drivers at Twelfth and Thirteenth streets.
The project also includes median islands so pedestrians can cross more safely, according to the release. Sidewalk construction is also planned, and tree and other plantings are slated for next spring.
Some road resurfacing is also planned, according to the release.
Construction will require lane closures and traffic shifts, with one lane open in each direction. Work is expected to wrap Oct. 31.
The nearly $1.2 million project stems from a 2015 Planning and Environmental Linkages study examining future work along the thoroughfare. So too did a right-turn lane for northbound drivers at the Fourteenth and Division streets intersection, which MDOT built in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.