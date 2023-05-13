TRAVERSE CITY — Repaving work on a busy Traverse City-area thoroughfare should be done before July 4, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman James Lake said.
Construction crews start Monday on a project that’s set to resurface Division Street in Traverse City from Grandview Parkway south to Tenth Street, and U.S. 31 in the city, and Garfield Township between 14th Street and South Airport Road, Lake said. Contractor Team Elmers will start by making repairs and changes to some drainage structures, and upgrading sidewalk ramps to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
That work will take place during the day, with crews closing some lanes as needed, Lake said.
“The paving would be the most disruptive to traffic, and that’s why we’re doing that at night,” he said.
Contractors grind off the old surface and lay down a new one, starting from South Airport Road to 14th Street then back, Lake said. Next they’ll do the same working south from Grandview Parkway to Tenth Avenue and back.
Plans are to have at least one lane of traffic open in both directions during most paving work, except while paving intersections, Lake said. In those cases, traffic will be down to one lane in alternating directions controlled by flaggers.
After-dark operations aim to minimize that traffic disruption on a road that saw an annual average of 21,122 vehicles per day in 2022, according to data compiled by MDOT. That count is from a point on U.S. 31 north of Meijer, while Division Street just south of West Front Street had an annual average of 22,203 vehicles per day that same year.
The project should wrap July 14, although repaving work should be done before July 4, Lake said. Lane markings will get two coats of paint in the final weeks.
The state will spend $2.5 million on the project, according to an MDOT release.
Other roadwork on state highways will start Monday as well, with MDOT to apply high-friction surfaces to give vehicles more traction for stopping or handling on curves, according to a release.
These surface treatments are set for M-72 in Williamsburg between Moore and Vinton roads; on a curve on M-72 southwest of Maple City at the Coleman and Armstrong roads intersection; and on M-37 north of Buckley where Bartlett and Fox roads meet a curve in the highway. The work will require closing one lane at a time and should be done by July 7.
Those three treatments, plus a fourth in Emmet County on M-119, will cost $398,000, according to MDOT.
