TRAVERSE CITY — State highway officials will give Traverse City commissioners a preview of road work planned for the next few years.
Dan Wagner, manager of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s local Transportation Service Center, will be at commissioners’ study session tonight, meeting documents show. The session is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the training room on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., in Traverse City.
Wagner is expected to talk about several projects, including repaving all and reconfiguring parts of U.S. 31 between Division Street and Garfield Avenue in 2023 and 2024.
Those plans drew some pushback that designs were too car-centric and that MDOT could have done more to involve city government and residents, as previously reported.
Slabtown neighborhood residents are watching closely as MDOT plans to rework the intersection where M-72, M-22 and Bay Street meet — construction could happen in 2025, according to Wagner’s memo.
Other projects include resurfacing U.S. 31 from South Airport Road to 14th Street, then from 120th Street to Grandview Parkway starting May 2023; and M-72 between the Bugai and Gray roads intersection and Bay Street in 2024.
This is coming the same night that commissioners are expected to discuss how to bolster the city’s commitment to complete streets, which are designed to accommodate many types of users beyond drivers.
Commissioner Tim Werner asked for a new resolution, arguing recent street designs showed the city had strayed from its 2011 complete streets policy.
Assistant City Manager Penny Hill in a memo suggested adopting a revised complete streets resolution, then updating that policy once a mobility action plan is complete.
Lastly, Jacobs, the contractor that operates Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, studied how much power a rooftop array at the plant could generate.
The company is planning to present findings that the array would produce an estimated 510 megawatt-hours per year, or 10 percent of the plant’s needs. An offsite array on city land near where Beitner, Keystone and River roads meet and near the Boardman/Ottaway River could generate 9,853 megawatt-hours per year, nearly twice what the plant uses.
