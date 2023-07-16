INTERLOCHEN — Members of the public have the opportunity on Tuesday to give their input on a road project that will take up most of the 2025 construction season.
The $20 million project will rebuild 7.8 miles of US-31 from Sullivan Road in Green Lake Township to Reynolds Road in Benzie County’s Inland Township.
An open house will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Interlochen Public Library community room at 9411 10th St.
Becky Johnson is the owner of Ellis Lake Resort in Grawn, which is right where construction will take place. Johnson plans to attend the meeting because she is curious about how much of her property will be taken up with road widening and paved shoulders that are part of the project.
Johnson said she’s not sure how much the business, which offers authentic log cabins built in 1939, will be disrupted, but she’s hoping that adding a center turn lane will improve access in the long run.
“Right now people drive by at 60 mph and it’s hard to get in and out, especially in the morning and evening with rush hour traffic from Traverse City,” Johnson said, adding that she thinks they need to lower the speed limit in that area to 45 mph.
Representatives from the Michigan Department of Transportation and Green Lake and Inland townships will be on hand to answer questions and take input on the MDOT-funded project. People can also give their comments online through a US-31 rebuilding project comment form.
Work will include rebuilding and widening the road, as well as the addition of center left-turn lanes, widened paved shoulders and rumble strips.
Improvements to the intersection of South Long Lake Road and the J. Maddy Parkway, such as the addition of left-turn arrows to traffic signals or a roundabout, are also being considered.
MDOT spokesman James Lake said the $20 million price tag includes everything, but is just an estimate for now.
“Actual construction costs will be determined by the design, whether that includes a roundabout or signal improvements,” Lake said.
This is the first public hearing for the project, Lake said, and details on the construction schedule will also be determined by the design and plan.
“At this point we’re only talking about broad strokes for the corridor,” Lake said. “But we do want to hear feedback from the community about what we’re proposing and what they would like to see.”
Input will be incorporated into the design, if possible. Lake said he expects the meeting will be well-attended as there has been a lot of interest in the project.
In 2021 two roundabouts were installed on M-37 south of Chum’s Corner.
