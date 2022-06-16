GREILICKVILLE — Two major highway projects in Traverse City are a few years down the road, and while planners are starting to design one, they adjusted the schedule for the other.
Major reconstruction on U.S. 31 between Division Street and Garfield Avenue won’t start until 2024, with some preparatory work set for fall 2023, said James Lake, spokesman for Michigan Department of Transportation’s northern region.
Supply chain issues prompted the department to consider adjusting its schedule when ductile iron pipe suppliers started requiring much longer lead times, said Lucas Porath, MDOT design project manager for the Traverse City Transportation Service Center. The agency originally aimed to start construction in summer 2023.
Then, city commissioners made plain in a letter of understanding they approved in May that they didn’t want major highway work to overlap with two bridge projects planned for the city’s downtown, as previously reported.
Porath said moving construction to a later start seemed like a “win-win,” one that allows for work that isn’t impacted by long lead times to start in fall 2023. That could include prep work like setting poles for temporary signals, and some underground utility replacement.
Mayor Richard Lewis said it also avoids closing the major east-west thoroughfare at the same time two downtown bridges, one on South Union Street and the other on North Cass Street, are set for major rehab work.
Lewis said he’s grateful for everyone who has been patient with four other bridge projects in the city, of which the West Front Street span over the Boardman/Ottaway River is set to wrap in several weeks.
“The merchants in the downtown who rely upon them and the folks who come here for the summer, we’ve got enough confusion going on with this,” he said. “And all these projects are needed, no one is denying that we need them.”
Plans for U.S. 31 from Division to Garfield include repaving, an expanded left-turn lane for westbound drivers turning south onto Division, a reworked intersection where Grandview Parkway meets East Front Street and other changes aimed at improving nonmotorized access and safety. The project’s design is the subject of considerable debate, especially among city leaders and residents who argued the design was still too car-centric.
Just west and north, MDOT plans another repaving project on Grandview Parkway in 2025, this one from North Cherry Bend Road to 500 feet from Division Avenue, documents show. That will include redesigning the busy intersection where M-22, M-72 and Bay Street meet.
A few dozen people packed into Elmwood Township Hall Tuesday to see some early conceptual sketches of what that could look like. Among them were city and Elmwood township officials, plus leaders of other agencies and nonprofits that would be affected by the project.
Those drawings — five in all and two with traffic circles — are early ideas that aim to meet project goals like improving safety and pedestrian accessibility, Porath said. They also serve to get the conversation started, and the final design might look nothing like them — Lake added the end result could also incorporate parts of the early concepts.
Lake said it was the first in-person feedback session, and while the next one isn’t planned yet, there will definitely be more.
Rowe Professional Services is working with MDOT on the design, and company Senior Project Manager Cheryl Gregory echoed this.
“Nothing’s been engineered yet, so we’re even below the ground floor now,” she said.
Each of the five drawings had different ideas for accessing the Slabtown neighborhood, either by including Bay Street in a traffic circle — or not — or adding some other type of access, including one that had a direct connection to North Elmwood Avenue.
Debby Regiani said she already sees cut-through traffic speeding past her house and she fears what giving Grandview Parkway traffic an even more direct route to Elmwood could do. She was especially worried about the safety of kids headed to and from the neighborhood’s two schools.
Cutting off Bay Street’s access to the M-72 and M-22 intersection, as some sketches did, would cut off an important link to and from the neighborhood’s north, Regiani said.
Pete Biskupski, another Slabtown neighbor, said he wanted a design that kept a connection from the neighborhood to Grand Traverse Bay, whether by car or for pedestrians. He also wanted to see a design that slowed down traffic on Grandview, possibly by narrowing lanes as MDOT seeks to do on the rebuilt stretch of U.S. 31.
These were only two of many comments, with others leaving sticky notes or writing directly on the sketches — leaving the green space, keeping nonmotorized trails on both sides of Grandview, questions on how proposed turning routes would work and more.
That feedback is just what Gregory wants to see as the consulting firm helps MDOT vet its various options for the project, she said. Commenters can also go online to the project’s website, and she had some advice for anyone considering it.
“Comment early and often,” she said. “Blow it up, we want to hear the comments.”
