GRAWN — A notoriously dangerous intersection on a state highway in Blair Township will get a roundabout following years of terrible traffic crashes, including one that killed a local teen.
The M-37 intersection at Blair Townhall Road is about 2 miles south of Chum’s Corner, the turnoff for the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds. Southbound traffic has generally picked up plenty of speed by that spot on the state highway, while those going north are in their last stretch of cruising speeds before coming to the traffic light.
Those are the typical conditions under which nearly 30 wrecks have happened in the last 5 years. Eight of those crashes resulted in injuries. One in August 2015 left Beulah teenager Kelsey Purchase dead.
The 17-year-old was a passenger in a car that turned east onto Blair Townhall Road and crossed into the path of a van going north on M-37. The car’s passenger side took a direct hit and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
That deadly wreck happened during the time of year when traffic is the most dangerous — fair time.
Traffic congestion surrounding the fair grows each year and that intersection is the entryway. Michigan Department of Transportation officials believe a new roundabout there will slow down traffic and reduce the number of collisions.
“The crashes that were occurring — there is a pattern there — will be mitigated with the roundabout,” said Rick Liptak, MDOT manager for the Traverse City region. “It will reduce the likelihood of the crashes that are happening there.”
The most common types of crashes at the intersection involve rear-end crashes, with angled or T-bone crashes a close second.
After the deadly crash in 2015, state officials began to look at solutions. They opted to tack on the $900,000 roundabout to an already planned $9.6 million highway widening and improvement project slated for 2021, Liptak said.
“It’s an identical situation to the Fife Lake project,” he said.
Contractors this year built a roundabout on U.S. 131 in Fife Lake at the M-186 intersection. That came after a double-fatal wreck there in 2016.
In Blair Township, MDOT plans to widen the highway and create a center turn lane from Vance Road to just south of the Blair Townhall Road intersection. Continued crushing and shaping work will continue south to M-113, Liptak said.
John Hansen, yard manager at Padnos scrapyard facility on Blair Townhall Road said he welcomes the roundabout with open arms.
“I don’t know if it will impact our business, but I think it will slow traffic down there at that intersection. It’s a dangerous intersection, especially during fair time,” Hansen said. “(M)37 is very busy. They have to do something that will slow traffic.”
Carolyne Woodhams, secretary of the Northwestern Michigan Fair board, said officials with the organization don’t want to wade into the discussion about the roundabout.
“It wouldn’t matter what we think because they have already made a decision,” Woodhams said, adding the fair board declined further comment. Liptak said MDOT will schedule a public informational meeting in spring 2020 at Blair Township Hall to talk about the project with area residents.
This roundabout project is among about a half-dozen planned for Grand Traverse County in future years.
