TRAVERSE CITY — State natural resources officials encourage Michigan residents and visitors to use extra care with campfires and other activities with fire risk, as elevated fire danger should be expected in coming days.
"Even though the landscape is green, our forests and grasses are very dry," said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "A fire can escape and move quickly due to the dry air and dry fuels."
Fuels for wildfires include dry grasses, brush and downed or low tree branches.
An online state map of current fire danger showed most of the northern Lower Peninsula classified as "very high" fire danger, though observation sites in Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Wexford counties are ranked as "high" fire danger.
State officials encourage those who intend to use off-road vehicles, power tools or other machinery to be careful to keep sparks from igniting leaves or other dry materials; that even includes hot mufflers or engines that can ignite a blaze.
DNR officials warn not to leave campfires or bonfires unattended, even for a moment. Water should be at the ready and the fire should be completely doused with water before leaving the site, officials said.
Anyone who wishes to burn yard debris should first check with DNR officials about burn permits at www.michigan.gov/burnpermit online.
