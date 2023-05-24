CHEBOYGAN — The CEO of McLaren Northern Michigan announced he’s stepping down from his role this week.
Todd Burch has held the top position in the health care system since 2019. McLaren has hospital and clinic branches in Petoskey, Cheboygan, Gaylord and Rogers City.
According to a press statement, Burch is pursuing other career opportunities. When asked, McLaren staff said they would not offer more details at this time.
Under Burch’s leadership, McLaren expanded throughout the region, the statement read, and most recently completed a new behavioral health facility in Cheboygan that will open later this year.
McLaren staff said Burch will not be attending an early preview event for the Justin A. Borra Behavioral Health Center on Wednesday.
In the meantime, Chad Grant, McLaren’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, will assume the role of interim CEO.
“During this transition, we are confident the extraordinary team members at McLaren Northern Michigan will continue to provide the exceptional care and experience our hospital is known for,” Grant said the release.
“We look forward to building on these successes toward a brighter future for health care throughout the region.”
Shari Schult will assist Grant with daily operations as the hospital’s interim chief operating officer.
A nationwide search for a full-time CEO has already been launched between McLaren Health Care leadership and the McLaren Northern Michigan Board of Trustees.
The process will include input from organizational parties including the hospital’s medical staff, operational leaders, foundation board, and frontline team members, the statement read.
