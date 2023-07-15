ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Schools’ new superintendent is a familiar face to many in the community.
Bryan McKenna, who’d previously been filling in as interim superintendent, began working in that role in a permanent capacity this month. The district spent the prior few months months seeking a replacement for former Superintendent Julie Brown, who resigned from the post in March during a school board meeting.
McKenna has served in the district for two decades, starting in 2003 as a reading specialist and early education teacher and before becoming principal of Lakeland Elementary School 14 years ago.
Prior to that, he worked for four years at the West Branch-Rose City School District.
McKenna, who also has served on the district’s school improvement teams and curriculum councils, was appointed as interim superintendent in May.
“I never really envisioned my role being a superintendent,” he said. “If anything, I thought toward the end of my career, I’d go back in the classroom. That’s my passion — helping students and staff.”
During that time, Elk Rapids Schools was also working with a search firm, the Michigan Leadership Institute, to aid in the hiring process.
The hiring process is expected to take between 12 and 15 weeks, potentially wrapping up in August, although school trustees hoped to have a candidate in place by this month, if possible.
After “collecting considerable input from stakeholders across the schools and community and comparing suggested priorities to the credentials and backgrounds of several external applicants,” the board chose to only invite one candidate, McKenna, for an interview, said board president Jennie Brown, who is of no relation to former superintendent Brown.
Many of those candidates were very capable and had more experience in traditional superintendent roles, but “may not have had the experience of working in a district that has been high achieving for many years,” McKenna said.
“We’re at a kind of a critical point here, with an opportunity to move things forward in a pretty expeditious manner — so that’s kind of why I agreed to take it on,” he said.
The board interviewed McKenna on June 15, where they unanimously voted to enter into contract negotiations.
They approved his contract June 26.
As part of that contract, extending until June 30, 2026, McKenna will be receiving a base pay of $125,000 a year.
One of McKenna’s main priorities in his first year on the job will be on fostering a positive culture and climate in the district — building relationships and improving internal transparency, he said.
He also will be focusing on guiding the district through its $50 million bond initiative, aimed at financing infrastructure upgrades at many of the district’s school facilities, he said.
In the longer term, he said he hopes to help the board and district work on its strategic plan, addressing both curriculum and fiscal sustainability.
A search is underway to replace McKenna as Lakeland Elementary’s principal.
He said former superintendent Brown “did a great job” bringing in necessary curriculum enhancements, and that he’s engaged with that process.
Brown, who had a three-year contract with the district and received a highly effective rating in her last evaluation, resigned during the public comment period of a board meeting and asked the trustees not to renew her contract. She expressed frustration with what she called “backdoor politics,” and cited incidents during which she felt she was not properly supported by the board, as previously reported.
Meanwhile, McKenna said he has received positive feedback from the community.
“Finding sustainable leadership is just hard right now,” he said. “It truly is, and I think there is an element of built-in trust that goes into promoting from within, and somebody that has been involved in every aspect of the district for over 20 years.”
