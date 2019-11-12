TRAVERSE CITY — Mayoral appointments are again a bone of contention with some Traverse City commissioners.
Mayor Jim Carruthers faced pushback Monday at the commission’s organizational meeting on three of his appointments.
Some city commissioners called for ad hoc committees to review candidates for two of the vacancies — two city residents to the planning commission and a city commissioner and city resident to the housing commission.
Carruthers said he wanted to reappoint planning commissioners David Hassing and Janet Fleshman. But Commissioner Amy Shamroe said she wanted to form an ad hoc committee to look at the applications for everyone who applied for the spots.
Commissioner Christie Minervini, who joined the board that night, said she thought ad hoc committee interviews were a more transparent process and less prone to personal bias.
“To me, three people in a room in front of the public feels better than one person coming to us with recommendations,” she said.
Commissioners voted against Carruthers’ recommendation 4-3, with Minervini, Shamroe, Ashlea Walter and Tim Werner voting against and Carruthers and commissioners Brian McGillivary and Roger Putman voting for.
McGillivary said the mayor has the authority to make the appointments, and while commissioners can ask for subcommittees, it’s ultimately the mayor’s call. He questioned whether there’s much of a difference from three people making a recommendation to one — an ad hoc’s recommendation doesn’t seem that much different from the mayor’s for the four commissioners not part of the interview process, he said.
Carruthers said he’s been transparent about making his picks, and has chosen people he doesn’t 100 percent agree with but believes are good candidates.
Hassing and Fleshman will still serve on the planning commission, City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said. They’ll finish their terms unless the mayor suggests other candidates the commission accepts.
State law gives the mayor the authority to make those appointments, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said — Marentette said that means the commission can’t vote on candidates the mayor hasn’t brought forth.
Commissioners didn’t act when Carruthers tried to appoint Minervini and city commission candidate Katy Bertodatto to the city Housing Commission, with Shamroe and Minervini raising the same objection. They would have filled vacancies left by Andy Smits and Sarah Lucas, Carruthers said.
Minervini asked Carruthers if he would consider forming an ad hoc, to which he replied he can “sit on it for a week or so and think about it.”
It’s not the first time mayoral appointments sparked discord. Commissioners in 2016 blocked Carruthers’ picks for the city Downtown Development Authority board and failed to act on his suggestion for the housing commission.
Commissioners at the time made the same argument for forming ad hocs. They continued to ask for ad hocs when voting on appointments in January and November 2017. The commission’s makeup has changed since then, but two members calling for the subcommittees then — Shamroe and Werner — kept it up Monday.
The board voted without controversy on the mayor’s appointment of an administrative official to the planning commission, reappointing Carruthers’ pick of city Fire Chief Jim Tuller.
Commissioners split on appointing Minervini and newcomer Commissioner Ashlea Walter to the planning commission. Werner made the move, and said he wanted to hear all candidates make the case why they should be on the planning commission.
McGillivary and Putman, who currently serve on the planning board, voted against. So too did Carruthers and Shamroe.
Commissioners eventually reappointed the two current members, with Werner voting against.
Carruthers after Monday’s meeting agreed commissioners have been “consistently inconsistent” on the issue of mayoral appointments, repeating a quote Shamroe and Werner said earlier that night.
The two brought back that quip from past disagreements, and both Shamroe and Werner separately said she wanted to start consistently seeing subcommittees review mayoral picks.
Those appointments are the one perk the mayor gets, Carruthers said. He has the option of not bringing back any candidates for the planning commission appointment, but wouldn’t commit to forming an ad hoc committee for the housing commission.
“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said.
