TRAVERSE CITY — For the first time since 2007 Jim Carruthers' name isn't on a ballot seeking election or re-election as mayor or city commissioner for Traverse City as his term in office nears its end.
At least for now: Carruthers said he is taking a break but isn’t ruling out any future involvement, on top of the roles he’ll continue to play on the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay’s advisory council and in other ways.
Traverse City’s mayor since 2015 opted not to seek reelection both to spend more time with family, including his aging parents, and for his own health, Carruthers said – a doctor told him it was time to make changes in his life.
"I'm going to be here and stay involved, I just need to take a step back and do what's best for me right now for a while," he said.
By 2007 when Carruthers first ran for city commission he already was heavily involved in city politics, both through an eight-year stint on the city Parks and Recreation Commission and through his advocacy for big changes. Carruthers said he started pushing for clean energy in the mid-1990s and urged Traverse City Light & Power to install what would be Michigan’s first utility-scale wind turbine.
He also supported the city’s stances barring discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation, all the way from the Human Rights Commission’s resolution in 2000 to a 2011 referendum he and former city Commissioner Ross Richardson both championed, and beyond.
Those efforts to create a more welcoming and diverse Traverse City, especially for the LGBTQ community, is among Carruthers’ proudest accomplishments, he said. As a gay man, he found Traverse City less than welcoming when he moved in 1989 to the city that had long been his summer retreat.
The credit is hardly his alone, Carruthers said. He praised the city’s many nonprofits and the volunteers who fight for environmental and human rights issues.
“There’s a lot of good people out there fighting the good fight, and I’ve done it along the side of many great people,” he said.
He decided to run for city commission after his involvement with a 2006 ballot campaign to oppose a city bond issue for a massive parking ramp at Pine Street and West Front Street, Carruthers said. Preserving the city’s character has long been his goal, and that’ll pose a challenge as the city reaps the benefit of years of tourism marketing. As to whether the city’s at risk of “Aspenization” – becoming a town that caters to tourists at the expense of permanent residents and the working class who make it function – Carruthers thinks Traverse City is already there.
“So that’s what we asked for, we marketed that over the years and now we’re going to have the challenge of trying to maintain this great town while keeping people living here that could actually serve our community,” he said.
Carruthers said he’s also proud of his efforts to keep pushing Traverse City on green energy and other sustainability issues — the city beat its goal to power all municipal operations with clean power, and now TCL&P is aiming to switch entirely to renewables by 2040.
He also pointed to the praise he got over the years for running city commission meetings where public commenters were welcomed and commissioners debated city policy respectfully, even if they disagreed.
Commissioner Tim Werner echoed this at Carruthers’ last city commission meeting, agreeing with others who said they appreciated being treated like adults.
“We might get heated, I certainly have, but when the meetings are over we move on and still treat each other with respect, and the mayor has been a great example of that over the years,” he said.
Werner presented Carruthers a gift on the commission’s behalf: a cast-iron storm drain access hole cover, custom-made by EJ iron works for Traverse City.
It was also the last meeting for Commissioners Brian McGillivary, Christie Minervini and Roger Putman, all three of whom opted not to seek reelection.
Carruthers said he has a few regrets about unfinished work, including FishPass. The proposed dam and selective fish passageway is on hold after city resident and commission write-in candidate Rick Buckhalter challenged its approval in court.
Litigation also held up the city’s efforts to finalize its marijuana regulations, something Carruthers also would’ve liked to have finished, he said.
Former city Commissioner Richard Lewis is running unopposed for mayor, and Carruthers said he and future commissioners will have some challenges ahead. Their biggest may be dealing with the city’s infrastructure maintenance backlog.
“That’s the challenge ahead of us, and to have built infrastructure is going to cost money,” he said. “Everything in our world is millions of dollars anymore, these are not cheap fixes and it’s all tax dollars and grants so we’ve got to figure out how to line those up. It’s a big opportunity for us to push forward and focus on getting that stuff done.”
