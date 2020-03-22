TRAVERSE CITY — Puerto Rico had five cases of COVID-19 when Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers visited with his partner.
The U.S. possession’s governor ordered a curfew shortly after the two arrived, Carruthers said. They were on their way to a small island when the governor extended it to 24 hours. So the two spent their time lounging on a private beach — the public ones were closed, even the far-flung ones — and debating whether they should go home.
Now, Carruthers is in a different kind of seclusion, this time a self-imposed two weeks of staying at home as much as possible, he said. He figures it’s the smart thing to do after flying across the country, going through crowded airports and arriving home Thursday.
“I think everybody needs to be taking this seriously and realize we’re in some tough times, it’s going to be very, very hard on our economy, our service industry and such but if we’re going to figure this out we’ve got to get people staying away from each other and not congregating in group places,” he said.
The city’s mayor joins one of likely thousands nationwide opting to do the same.
That means going only to the grocery store, doctor’s office or stepping out to walk your dogs, Carruthers said. Gone are the conventions, volunteering, coffee meetings with city residents and pretty much any other form of socializing — “you shouldn’t even be going to our friends’ houses for socializing, because who knows?”
Carruthers said he has canceled plans to visit his mother in Florida, and has heard of many others making similar calls, even postponing weddings.
He agreed it’s time to start making hard choices and only going out when necessary to curb COVID-19’s spread. He seconded some advice he heard for people who are out of work to call their banks, landlords and whoever else they owe money to make arrangements.
City Commissioner Roger Putman skipped the March 16 commission meeting to avoid spreading the virus, he said. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but it’s not his health he’s worried about.
“I’m not so much concerned about my contracting the disease as I am about spreading it,” he said. “I’m an older guy, I’m 70 years old now so my mortality is not as critical as that of a younger person.”
Putman is skipping non-essential trips since a meeting with another commissioner to talk about curb cuts at businesses around Garfield and East Front streets. He’s also trying to keep his distance from his wife and son in their home, but it’s not easy.
It’s not the first pandemic Putman’s lived through, he said. He was 4 when he caught polio and was treated. He only vaguely remembers it but said the threat to public health and subsequent actions have an echo — school closures, for example.
Both Carruthers and Putman agreed the public shouldn’t panic — Carruthers said those who hoard at grocery stores and buy more than they need risk putting other people in jeopardy, and Putman said he thinks people are starting to realize the stores won’t run out of food.
There are plenty of steps people can take to do their part, like keeping six feet apart from people, washing hands frequently and checking in with the Grand Traverse County Health Department’s guidelines, Putman said. But he agreed: people need to take this seriously, because they’re responsible for the people they infect if they don’t.
“For me, it means hopefully nobody gets it, and if they do, they don’t die,” he said. “That’s the optimum wish that I could have, that it would go away but I think we all know that’s not going to be the case. This is going to be a lot longer battle in many ways than the eradication of the virus through some type of vaccine.”
