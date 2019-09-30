TRAVERSE CITY — Jim Carruthers wants to keep his spot as Traverse City Mayor as he faces challenger Shea O’Brien in a head-to-head race.
Both are on the Nov. 5 ballot, and are two of 10 in the city commission race. They seek a two-year term as the head of city commission and official representative of the city.
Carruthers said he has enjoyed his time as an elected official. He wants to see through a goal he helped to champion: power all city operations with renewable energy by 2020’s end.
There’s more to do for the environment, including energy efficiency projects in city buildings, Carruthers said. The city also needs to find a dedicated funding source for its storm water system, a major infrastructure project among an already tight budget, he said.
There’s no silver bullet to build more affordable housing, Carruthers said. He wants to work with bordering townships, and Bay Area Transportation Authority to bus people in. He’s skeptical that allowing more accessory dwelling units will help, nor does he believe residents will approve of up-zoning single-family neighborhoods.
Traverse City’s corridors are worthy of focus, as revamping them can help provide accessible businesses to surrounding neighborhoods, Carruthers said. He wants to work with Traverse City Area Public Schools to reconsider its proposal to redevelop the area around Thirlby Field — he wants to see businesses and housing along the street.
The city needs to balance out its tourism- and agriculture-heavy economy with more year-round, middle-class jobs, particularly in tech and light manufacturing, Carruthers said.
Carruthers said building a costly parking ramp proposed for the corner of West Front and Pine streets would require renewing TIF 97, a tax increment financing plan. He wants to keep a promise past city leaders made to let it expire.
“Its been a good tool, an economic tool for us, it’s been beneficial to the downtown but it’s sort of been treated as a cookie jar for us,” he said.
O’Brien is running to work with other elected officials, city staff and residents to address the issues the city currently faces.
Housing is chief among them, and one tied to other major issues like protecting the environment and growing the economy, O’Brien said. Traverse City as a regional hub needs to lead in coordinating with neighboring townships on setting and achieving attainable goals for growing the area’s housing stock.
City leaders can study its Payment In Lieu of Taxes projects to see if it’s still a viable tool, and study zoning restrictions to see if more housing projects can be allowed, especially near trails and transit stops, O’Brien said.
“We should really start leading with our action, rather than our words,” he said.
The city’s renewable energy goal is a start, and next its leaders must pursue energy efficiency projects for its buildings, O’Brien said. Electric vehicles could be added to the city’s roster if cost-benefit analyses show they’re worth it. O’Brien would also use his position as mayor and marketing background to champion FishPass.
O’Brien joined the chorus calling for a more diverse economy for Traverse City. He said an economic development organization mulled by TraverseConnect is a good start, and the city could help ensure Northwestern Michigan College offers the programming the area’s major employers need.
TIF 97 should be renewed because it’s the city’s most powerful tool for leveraging private investment for public good, O’Brien said. He also believes a proposed parking deck would allow the city to put its surface parking lots to better use.
