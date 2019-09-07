TRAVERSE CITY — A bunch of raises are ahead for city elected officials — that they can deny, but not change. Doing nothing makes them so.
Benson Munger, chairman of the Traverse City Local Officers Compensation Commission said the offices of mayor and commissioners are due for raises.
The commission recommended the mayor get a $1,000 bump this year, and another $1,000 raise by 2020.
This means Mayor Jim Carruthers will get $8,750 for 2019, up from $7,753, Munger said. The mayor will get $9,750 in 2020.
City commissioners will get a smaller bump — $6,320 instead of $6,203, according to the commission’s findings.
Their raise in 2020 will be tied to the all-urban consumer price index for December 2018 through December 2019, an inflation indicator.
The compensation commission made its findings after its once-every-other-year look at what city elected officials get paid compared to those in comparable locales, Benson said. They noticed a gap, especially with the mayor’s pay.
Commission members take extra care when reviewing compensation levels, because it’s an “unusual charge,” Benson said.
City leaders can discard their recommendations but they can’t change them.
“So we think there’s an extra burden on our group to be thoughtful and diligent on that,” he said.
The commission’s findings for elected officials take effect in 30 days, unless city commissioners vote to block it, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said.
Benson said the commission also found the Board of Tax Review members should get a higher per diem for meetings.
City commissioners unanimously accepted the recommendation of increasing it to $255.25 from $250.32. They’ll get another raise in 2020, also tied to the all-urban consumer price index, Benson said.
